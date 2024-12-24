Habitat for Humanity Delivers Christmas Joy: Two Families Receive New Homes in Clarksville

Clarksville, TN – Volunteers and supporters of Habitat for Humanity of Montgomery County celebrated Christmas a few days early by dedicating homes to two Clarksville families.

The first home, for Nayah and her son Nasir, was sponsored by Trent and Dana Knott as the Dotson Guinn Memorial Build, honoring Dana’s father, who passed away in 2023.

“We chose Habitat because he believed in a hand-up and always encouraged people to go for their dreams,” Dana shared. She added that as newlyweds, her parents lived just a mile from Nayah’s new home. “All of us have dreams, but this young lady is a go-getter who took action, and we couldn’t be happier for this day,” said Trent.

Speaking through tears of joy, Nayah expressed her gratitude: “I just want to thank everyone who put a hand on my house and for showing me and my son so much love.”

The second home was dedicated to David, Tasha, and their daughter Trinity. Associate Pastor Mary Kate Myers of Hilldale United Methodist Church delivered the opening blessing, and Rev. Jefferson Furtado anointed the front door with oil, saying, “As a reminder that as you enter this space, God’s presence is with you. There is no place we can go where God is not, especially in your home.”

[470cemter]

The Shipp family shared their heartfelt thanks and excitement for this new chapter in their lives. Their home was sponsored by Hilldale United Methodist Church as part of the congregation’s 70th-anniversary celebration, with volunteers contributing their time and efforts to make the build possible.

As with all Habitat for Humanity homes, the homebuyers worked alongside volunteers to construct their houses. With the presentation of the keys, both families were able to move in just in time for Christmas.

During the ceremony, Habitat board members Luke Dahlen and Michelle Hearns, along with Clarksville City Councilman Brian Zacharias, joined in the celebration. Volunteers from the Daughters of the American Revolution, Master Gardeners, Clarksville Quilt Posse, and Les Candide’s Garden Club presented gifts to the families. The Cumberland Baptist Association also provided Bibles for the new homeowners.

Habitat Executive Director Rob Selkow thanked everyone in attendance and emphasized the enduring impact of volunteer contributions. “Volunteers come to Habitat for a season. For some, it’s a day; for others, it’s years. They lend their skills to a home build, a committee, or a special project. When their season passes, they move on, but the work they perform endures, providing stability for years for our partner families. We’re especially grateful for Eddie Burchett Construction, and Gene Baggett Construction, and all the contractors they brought into building these homes. Thank you for making this happen again today.”

For more information about Habitat for Humanity of Montgomery County and how to get involved, visit www.habitatmctn.org or call 931.645.4222.