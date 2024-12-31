1 Tennessee Vols Basketball Dominates Early, Hold Off Norfolk State for 67-52 Victory

Knoxville, TN – The Tennessee men’s basketball team wrapped up the calendar year by defeating Norfolk State, 67-52, Tuesday afternoon at Food City Center.

Top-ranked Tennessee (13-0) led from start to finish behind a game-high 24 points from fifth-year guard Chaz Lanier, sealing an unblemished non-conference record for the fifth time since joining the SEC (1932-33).

The Volunteers started 7-of-10 from the floor, including 4-of-7 beyond the arc, and made five straight field goals to take an 18-10 lead at 13:11 mark. At that time, Lanier personally had 11 points on a 4-of-5 clip.

Another 3-pointer by Lanier as part of a 7-0 run helped Tennessee go ahead by 13, 25-12, with 9:34 left in the frame. Norfolk State (9-7) went on to cut the deficit to nine on four occasions before the break and followed the final one with a buzzer-beating jump-shot to make it a seven-point game, 35-28, at halftime.

Tennessee scored 13 of the first 19 points after the break to build a then-game-best 14-point advantage, 48-34, with 14:17 to go. The Spartans closed the margin to 10, 52-42, with 9:52 remaining, but never got it down to single digits.

The Volunteers held Norfolk State scoreless for 6:17 as they pushed their lead to 17 points, 63-46, with 2:54 remaining. They stretched it to a game-high 20, 66-46, just 24 seconds later and ultimately claimed a 15-point decision.

Lanier’s two-dozen points came on an 8-of-18 clip, including a 6-of-16 mark from beyond the arc, with the six attempts one shy of his career best and the 16 attempts a career high and the co-fourth-most in Tennessee history. He added two rebounds, two assists, two steals and his first block of the year.

Sophomore forward Cade Phillips registered 10 points and a career-high five blocks, the latter the top total by a Volunteer in 2024-25. He went 3-of-5 from the field and 4-of-5 at the line.

Jordan Gainey scored 10 points, as did fellow senior guard Zakai Zeigler, who added a game-best six assists to move into a tie for second place on the program’s all-time career leaderboard with 577. Senior forward Igor Mili?i? Jr., paced all players with 10 rebounds in the triumph.

Christian Ings posted 19 points and four assists to lead Norfolk State in each category, while fellow graduate student guard Brian Moore Jr., added 18 points to go along with five rebounds.

Tennessee, which amassed seven steals and eight blocks, held the Spartans to 22-of-59 (37.3 percent) shooting, including a 5-of-21 clip down the stretch. The victors, who 13-of-16 (81.3 percent) at the stripe, had a 20-2 cushion in points off turnovers, forcing 13 and committing just six, along with a 20-2 tally in bench points.

Next Up For UT Men’s Basketball

With its perfect non-conference slate complete, the Tennessee men’s basketball team now begins SEC competition Saturday at 1:00pm against No. 23/RV Arkansas, live on ESPN from Food City Center.

Tennessee Volunteers Postgame Notes

Tuesday marked the 15th game in program history with Tennessee ranked No. 1 in the AP Poll, as it improved to 13-2, including 12-1 in head coach Rick Barnes‘ tenure.

The Volunteers also upped their record to 27-4 all-time while ranked top-three in the AP Poll, including 23-2 under Barnes.

Tennessee remained one of the only four undefeated teams in the country and the lone school unbeaten in both men’s and women’s basketball.

The Volunteers are now 5-3 all-time on New Year’s Eve, including 4-1 at home and 1-0 in Barnes’ tenure, with this the first such instance since 2014.

Barnes improved to 9-0 in his career against the current MEAC membership, including 2-0 with the Volunteers.

Tennessee is now 2-0 against Norfolk State during the 2024 calendar year—it posted an 87-50 home victory Jan. 2—after never previously facing the Spartans.

The Volunteers moved to 13-0 to begin a season for the second time in program history, alongside a 14-0 start in 1922-23.

Tennessee now has its fifth winning streak of at least 13 games program history, joining a 19-game span in 2018-19, a 15-game stretch from 19114-15 to 1916-17, a 14-game tally in 1922-23 and a 13-game ledger from 1913-14 to 1914-15.

The dates of other two single-season winning streaks of at least 13 games for Tennessee are as follows: 19 from Nov. 28, 2018, to February 13th, 2019, and 14 from January 8th- February 20th, 2023.

Tennessee is the 12th team in SEC history to win 13-plus regular season non-conference games without a loss, including the third in 2024-25, joining 2024-25 Florida (13-0), 2024-25 Oklahoma (13-0), 2023-24 Ole Miss (13-0), 2019-20 Auburn (13-0), 2015-16 South Carolina (13-0), 2014-15 Kentucky (13-0), 2009-10 Kentucky (15-0), 2007-08 Vanderbilt (15-0), 2007-08 Ole Miss (14-0), 2005-06 Florida (14-0) and 1999-2000 LSU (13-0).

This is the fifth time, including the second with nine-plus games, in the SEC era (since 1932-33) the Volunteers have posted an undefeated record in regular season non-conference play, alongside 2020-21 (6-0), 1997-98 (11-0), 1980-81 (8-0) and 1956-57 (8-0), while the program also finished a perfect 12-0 in 1915-16 before the creation of the SEC.

Tennessee has now finished undefeated in non-conference home games in five consecutive seasons, running its winning streak in such contests to 36 in a row dating to the 2020-21 opener against Colorado, a 56-47 triumph on December 8th 2020.

Over the last 13 full months, from Dec. 2023 through Dec. 2024, Tennessee owns a 35-6 record, with four of the defeats by six points or fewer.

Tuesday marked the fifth time in 2024-25 the Volunteers never trailed, including the third time they led from start to finish.

The Volunteers have held a halftime advantage in 12 of their 13 outings this season, including a margin of seven-plus points 10 times, double digits eight times, 12-plus six times, 14-plus five times and 23-plus thrice.

Tennessee has conceded 35 or fewer first-half points in 12 of its 13 outings thus far, including 29 or fewer on eight occasions and 21 or fewer four times.

The Volunteers held a lead of 18-plus points in 12 of its 13 contests this season, including by 26 in all but four, and still has not faced a deficit larger than eight.

Across its 13-game non-conference slate, Tennessee led for 452:24 and trailed for just 43:39 of a possible 520 minutes.

Twelve of Tennessee’s 13 wins thus far are by 13-plus points, with seven by at least 22, four by at least 35 and two by 40-plus.

The Volunteers concluded non-conference play without an opposing player posting five-plus assists in a game, as Ings’ four for the Spartans matched five others for the most thus far by a Tennessee foe.

Phillips, who finished with five blocks, tallied four in the first 18 minutes alone, already doubling his prior career high for a full game, as he notched two both November 27th, 2024, against UT Martin and December 3rd, 2024, versus Syracuse.

The five blocks by Phillips marked the highest single-game total by a Volunteer this year, surpassing the four by Felix Okpara on November 27th against UT Martin, Lanier logged 20-plus points for the 21st time as a collegian, including the sixth in 13 outings as a Volunteer.

The 16 3-point attempts by Lanier eclipsed the career high of 15 he set on December 19th, 2023, at Florida State while with North Florida, as well as passed Dalton Knecht’s 15 on March 9th, 2024, against Kentucky for the most by a Tennessee player in Barnes’ tenure.

Lanier’s 16 3-point attempts tied Chris Lofton’s mark on December 23rd, 2006, in an overtime game against Texas, then coached by Barnes, for the fourth-most in a single game in Tennessee history.

Gainey now has double-digit points in eight of the first 13 games this season after reaching that mark 10 total times in 2023-24 across 36 outings.



Mili?i? pulled down double-digit rebounds for the 20th time in his career, including the sixth in 13 games at Tennessee.



Zeigler upped his career point total from 1,194 to 1,204, moving from No. 44 up to No. 39 on the program’s all-time leaderboard, while also becoming the 41st Volunteer to reach the 1,200 mark.



The six assists by Zeigler increased his career mark to 577, moving him into a tie with C.J. Watson (2002-06) for the second-most in Tennessee history.



Zeigler played 38:22 in the win, the highest total by a Volunteer this season, one second greater than the mark he set November 22nd against Baylor in Nassau, Bahamas.