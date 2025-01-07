YaiPak’s 6th Annual Be the Hope Banquet Celebrates Community Impact

Clarksville, TN – Hundreds were at The Emerald recently for YaiPak’s 6th Annual Be the Hope Banquet, celebrating the amazing growth of one of Clarksville’s most giving organizations.

Christian Christenson shared some information as guests sat down to dinner. “This year, we’ve provided over 1,000,000 pounds of food and other items to people in need, but what’s most important is in 2024, YaiPak has served 1,395,475 people. That’s what you’re supporting tonight.

“Obviously, people are being impacted all across the state of Tennessee, as well as other states and even other countries. In one month, our home team packed 422 community packs, each one of which served four people. That’s 1,688 people being served.

“Our Patriot Home Team helped provide everything a Veteran needs to set up a home. We also had teams that responded to storms and tornadoes. They are out there on a moment’s notice. We also have teams working with children who are going into the foster program. To everyone, we say, we see you, and we thank you.”

Always humble, YaiPak Founder Sherry Nicholson took the podium to deliver her remarks. “I have a tiny staff and an extraordinary, dedicated team of volunteers,” Nicholson said. “These people show up for long hours just to make sure that this community’s children are getting what they need and our Veterans are being taken care of

“I want to say thank you to all our donors. You have given not just money but your time and kindness to see that we keep going and see lives reached, touched, and changed. … Thanks to all of you for being here to hear the stories of what we’re doing and where we’re headed.”

Photo Gallery