APSU Women’s Basketball Prepares for Tough Test at North Alabama

Austin Peay (6-9 | 1-1 ASUN) at North Alabama (2-13 | 0-2 ASUN)

Wednesday, January 8th, 2025 | 6:00pm CT

Florence, AL | CB&S Bank Arena

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s basketball team takes on North Alabama Lions for its first Atlantic Sun Conference road game of the season on Wednesday, at CB&S Bank Arena at Flowers Hall. The game starts at 6:00pm

Austin Peay (6-7, 1-1 ASUN) most recently defeated North Florida, 60-52, on January 4th. Anovia Sheals and Sa’Mya Wyatt combined for 35 points and 14 rebounds in the win.

Wyatt earned ASUN Player, Newcomer, and Freshman of the Week honors for her performance in the first week of conference play, only missing two field goals in the opening two games.

North Alabama (7-6, 2-0 ASUN) took victories over Bellarmine and Jacksonville to open conference play, beating the Knights 90-89 in overtime. Charity Gallegos had 32 points in the win at Bellarmine and 20 points against Jacksonville.

The Lions lead the all-time series 4-3 and have won the last two meetings. The previous game was a 59-58 UNA win on February 24th at F&M Bank Arena.

Broadcast Information

Radio: WAPX 91.9 FM (Knox Rives)

All Austin Peay women’s basketball games are aired on WAPX 91.9 FM. Pregame begins 15 minutes before tip and can be heard online at LetsGoPeay.com.

TV: ESPN+

From The Jump

La’Nya Foster is first in the ASUN with 2.08 steals per game. Her 21 blocks and 1.62 blocks per game rank second, and her 7.4 rebounds per game rank fifth.

Foster leads the Govs in rebounds (7.4), assists (2.2), blocks (1.6), and steals (2.1).

Sa’Mya Wyatt is second in the conference with a 58.7 field-goal percentage.

Wyatt’s 13.3 points per game and 58.7 field-goal percentage pace the Govs.

Briana Rivera and Foster lead APSU with 11 three-pointers.

Head coach Brittany Young is 2-2 against the Ospreys.

About the North Alabama Lions



Their Head Coach: Candi Whitaker is in her first season at the helm of Lion women’s basketball and is 7-6 in her time in Florence. She is 245-244 in her 17-season career.

2024-25 Record: 7-6, 2-0 ASUN

2023-24 Record: 12-18, 8-8 ASUN

Last Season Result: Fell to Central Arkansas, 69-52, in the ASUN Quarterfinals, March 9th.



Notable Returner: Emma Kate Tittle averages 8.9 points and 1.6 rebounds per game in her third season with the Lions.



Notable Newcomer: Charity Gallegos is in her first season with the Lions, averaging 15.0 points and 3.9 rebounds per game. The Cal State San Marcos transfer had a career-high 32 points at Bellarmine on January 2nd.

Follow The APSU Govs

For news and updates throughout the Governors’ season, follow the women’s basketball team on X and Instagram (@GovsWBB) or check back at LetsGoPeay.com.

Next Up For APSU Women’s Basketball

After the trip to Florence, the Austin Peay State University women’s basketball team heads to Louisville, Kentucky, for a January 11th, 1:00pm game against Bellarmine at Freedom Hall.