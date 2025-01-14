Austin Peay State University Hires Cole Mattingly as Assistant Director to Oversee NCAA Compliance

Clarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University (APSU) Vice President and Athletics Director Gerald Harrison has added Cole Mattingly as the Governors’ Assistant Director of Athletics for Compliance.

Mattingly joins the Governors after serving as the assistant director of compliance at Bellarmine from August 2022 until joining Austin Peay State University at the start of new year.

“We are excited to have Cole join us in the compliance office,” said Associate Director of Athletics for Compliance Tara Patterson. “He brings great experience and an understanding of NCAA rules that will be a valuable asset in our area. His resume is coupled with a strong desire to grow in the field and a willingness to learn. He is personable and approachable, which will translate well with our student-athletes and coaches. Compliance is a challenging job, and I have no doubt Cole will be up to the task.”

While in Louisville, Kentucky, Mattingly assisted in compliance with NCAA bylaws in recruiting, academic eligibility, national letters of intent, and more.

Prior to joining the Knights’ staff, Mattingly was an academic services assistant at Kentucky, August 2021-22, assisting with class checks, grade reports, tutor assignments, and other tasks as needed for Wildcats football.

Mattingly began his career in collegiate sports at Western Kentucky as a men’s basketball student manager, 2015-20.

Mattingly graduated with a bachelor’s degree in broadcasting with a minor in coaching in May 2019. He then earned his master’s degree in sports administration from Western Kentucky in August 2020 and earned a certificate in intercollegiate athletic administration.