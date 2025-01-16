Austin Peay State University Govs Hockey Takes on Vanderbilt at Bridgestone Arena, January 17th

Clarksville, TN – The

APSU Govs Ice Hockey is in its first season and just added the Vanderbilt contest. The full schedule is at www.apsu.edu/hockey/schedule.php

Tickets

Community: Tickets are $5.00 and can be purchased via Eventbrite .

Tickets are $5.00 and can be purchased . Students: 150 free tickets are available here to reserve for APSU students.

About Austin Peay State University Govs Ice Hockey

Govs Ice Hockey is a club-level team that competes as part of the Club Hockey South Association using the Ford Ice Center at F&M Bank Arena. It was established in 2023 in partnership with the Nashville Predators and Sabertooth Sports & Entertainment, LLC.