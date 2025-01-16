31.9 F
Austin Peay State University Track and Field Set for Vanderbilt Invitational in Nashville

Austin Peay State University Track and Field Returns to Music City After Commodore Challenge Success. (Knox Rives, APSU Sports Information)
APSU Women's Track and FieldClarksville, TN – The?Austin Peay State University (APSU) track and field team returns to the Music City for the Vanderbilt Invitational, Friday and Saturday, at the Vanderbilt Multipurpose Facility in Nashville, Tennessee. Field events kick off at 9:20am with the women’s pentathlon. Running events will start at 5:30pm with the women’s 5,000M.? 

Last time out, the Governors posted 14 top-10 finishes at the Commodore Challenge. The 4x400M relay team posted the eighth-fastest time in program history, and the anchor, Taylin Segree, earned ASUN Track Athlete of the Week. 

Madelyn Kocik posted two top-five finishes in the long jump and triple jump and earned ASUN Field Athlete of the Week. The Govs posted 10 personal bests at the Commodore Challenge, the most in any meet this season. 

For news and race results, follow the Austin Peay State University Track and Field team on X and Instagram (@GovsXCTF) or check back at?LetsGoPeay.com.

