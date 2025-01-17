Kerigan Kivisto, Alexa Minestrella Join APSU Soccer, Strengthening 2025 Class

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) head soccer coach Kim McGowan has added a pair of Division I transfers in Kerigan Kivisto and Alexa Minestrella ahead of the Governors 2025 spring slate.

A Collierville, Tennessee native, Kivisto started 8-of-31 matches across two seasons at Southern Indiana where she logged 930 combined minutes.

The midfielder/forward started one match across 15 appearances as a freshman. Her first career assist came against the Governors in September 2023, where she also fired her first career shot in the Screaming Eagles’ 2-0 win in Evansville, Indiana. As a sophomore, she started a career-best seven matches across 16 appearances and had three assists.

“Kerrigan will be coming back to the state of Tennessee to join us this spring,” said McGowan. “Kivisto’s ability to run up and down the sideline along with giving dangerous services into the box, she will be a very versatile player for us.”

Minestrella joins the APSU Govs after spending her freshman season at Samford, where she played 122 minutes across seven appearances.

The Redondo Beach, California native scored her lone goal of the season in her first career appearance against Troy on August 25th. In the contest against the Trojans, Minnestrella also fired a pair of shots and scored off her lone attempt on net.

” We are amped to add Ally to our attacking unit,” said McGowan. “She is coming from a championship program and is motivated to add goals with the Govs!”