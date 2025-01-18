Winter Weather to Bring Frigid Temperatures to Clarksville-Montgomery County

Clarksville, TN – Residents of Clarksville-Montgomery County should prepare for a significant drop in temperatures this weekend, with freezing conditions and a chance of snow on the horizon.

The National Weather Service (NWS) forecasts snow showers late Saturday night, followed by plummeting temperatures Sunday and into Monday morning. Local authorities are urging caution as the area braces for a quick temperature drop and hazardous conditions.

Saturday night will bring cloudy skies with a 30% chance of snow showers after 2:00am. While only a light dusting of snow is expected, the combination of low temperatures around 24°F and gusty winds up to 20 mph may create slippery roads. Drivers are advised to use extra caution if traveling overnight or early Sunday morning.

By Sunday, temperatures will rise briefly to 27°F by noon but will fall throughout the day to around 21°F. Northwest winds of 10-15 mph, with gusts up to 25 mph, will add to the chill, creating dangerously low wind chill values. While the chance of snow showers decreases by mid-morning, untreated roads could remain icy, making travel hazardous.

Sunday night will be the coldest of the weekend, with temperatures dropping to around 8°F and wind chills as low as zero. Clear skies and north-northwest winds of 5-10 mph will make it imperative to bundle up and limit outdoor exposure.

Residents are encouraged to stay home if possible, especially during the late-night and early-morning hours when temperatures are at their lowest. If you must travel, ensure your vehicle is prepared with an emergency kit, including blankets, water, and a flashlight.

To protect your home during the freeze, consider insulating exposed pipes, opening cabinets to allow warm air circulation near plumbing, and letting faucets drip to prevent freezing. Use heating equipment safely, keeping space heaters away from flammable materials and ensuring proper ventilation for fireplaces or stoves.

As Clarksville braces for these frigid conditions, remember to check on elderly neighbors, bring pets indoors, and stay updated on weather developments. Prepare now to ensure safety and comfort throughout the weekend. Stay warm, Clarksville!