Austin Peay State University Women’s Basketball’s Early Lead Slips Away in Narrow Loss to Jacksonville, 65-61

By News Staff
Sa'Mya Wyatt's Buzzer-Beater Highlights First Half in Tough Defeat to Jacksonville. (Karley Livingston, APSU Sports Information)

APSU Women's BasketballClarksville, TN Sa’Mya Wyatt and La’Nya Foster combined for 34 points, but the Governors fell 65-61 to Jacksonville on Saturday at F&M Bank Arena. 

Austin Peay (9-8, 4-2 ASUN) took early control of the game, going up by nine at 17-8 with three minutes remaining. A three-pointer by Jacksonville’s Isamery Telleria would get the Dolphins as close as six points to APSU at 17-11, but the Govs’ 7-2 run, including a three-pointer at the buzzer by Sa’Mya Wyatt, would end the quarter with the Govs leading, 24-13. 

Austin Peay State University held Jacksonville scoreless for nearly four minutes in the second quarter, allowing them to lead by 18 at 35-17 with 2:20 left in the first half. A three-pointer from Jacksonville’s Priscilla Williams would cut the Dolphin’s deficit to 14 at 35-19, but a layup by Jeanine Brandsma would end the first half with the Govs leading 39-23.

Jacksonville opened the third frame on a 7-2 run, cutting their trail to 13 at 43-30 with six and a half minutes on the clock. Austin Peay entered a scoring drought from 6:00-1:01 that ended with Anala Nelson’s three-pointer. A layup by Jacksonville’s Saniyah Craig ended the frame and cut their deficit to 14 at 48-34. 

The Dolphins opened the fourth quarter on an 18-4 run, allowing them to get within one of the Govs at 52-51 with 4:14 left to play. A jumper by Foster gave the Govs a three-point lead at 54-51, but Williams drew a foul on a layup and completed the three-point play to tie the game at 54. Jacksonville ended the game on an 11-7 run to take the 65-61 victory. 

The Difference

The fourth quarter. The Dolphins outscored the Govs 31-13. 

Inside The Box Score

Sa’Mya Wyatt and La’Nya Foster each had 17 points. 

Foster led with seven rebounds and three steals.

The Governors were perfect from the charity stripe, going 8-for-8. This marks the first time the Govs have shot 100 percent from the free-throw line since their 7-for-7 performance against UT Martin on February 12th, 2021. 

The Governors outscored the Dolphins 34-28 from the paint, 15-6 in second-chance points, and 15-7 from the bench. 

Next Up For APSU Women’s Basketball

The Austin Peay State University women’s basketball team is back home on January 23rd for a 6:00pm game against North Alabama. 

