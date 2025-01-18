Austin Peay State University Women’s Basketball’s Early Lead Slips Away in Narrow Loss to Jacksonville, 65-61

Clarksville, TN – Sa’Mya Wyatt and La’Nya Foster combined for 34 points, but the Governors fell 65-61 to Jacksonville on Saturday at F&M Bank Arena.

Austin Peay (9-8, 4-2 ASUN) took early control of the game, going up by nine at 17-8 with three minutes remaining. A three-pointer by Jacksonville’s Isamery Telleria would get the Dolphins as close as six points to APSU at 17-11, but the Govs’ 7-2 run, including a three-pointer at the buzzer by Sa’Mya Wyatt, would end the quarter with the Govs leading, 24-13.

Austin Peay State University held Jacksonville scoreless for nearly four minutes in the second quarter, allowing them to lead by 18 at 35-17 with 2:20 left in the first half. A three-pointer from Jacksonville’s Priscilla Williams would cut the Dolphin’s deficit to 14 at 35-19, but a layup by Jeanine Brandsma would end the first half with the Govs leading 39-23.

Jacksonville opened the third frame on a 7-2 run, cutting their trail to 13 at 43-30 with six and a half minutes on the clock. Austin Peay entered a scoring drought from 6:00-1:01 that ended with Anala Nelson’s three-pointer. A layup by Jacksonville’s Saniyah Craig ended the frame and cut their deficit to 14 at 48-34.

The Dolphins opened the fourth quarter on an 18-4 run, allowing them to get within one of the Govs at 52-51 with 4:14 left to play. A jumper by Foster gave the Govs a three-point lead at 54-51, but Williams drew a foul on a layup and completed the three-point play to tie the game at 54. Jacksonville ended the game on an 11-7 run to take the 65-61 victory.

The fourth quarter. The Dolphins outscored the Govs 31-13.

Sa’Mya Wyatt and La’Nya Foster each had 17 points.

Foster led with seven rebounds and three steals.

The Governors were perfect from the charity stripe, going 8-for-8. This marks the first time the Govs have shot 100 percent from the free-throw line since their 7-for-7 performance against UT Martin on February 12th, 2021.

The Governors outscored the Dolphins 34-28 from the paint, 15-6 in second-chance points, and 15-7 from the bench.

