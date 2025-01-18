APSU Men’s Basketball’s Early Momentum Fades in 88-60 Loss to Lipscomb

Nashville, TN – Tate McCubbin, Quan Lax, and Isaac Haney led the Govs with 11 points apiece, but the Austin Peay State University (APSU) men’s basketball team fell to Lipscomb 88-60 in Atlantic Sun Conference play Saturday at Allen Arena.

Anton Brookshire opened the game with a three-pointer on Austin Peay State University’s first possession down the court. The redshirt junior guard went on to score six of the Govs’ first eight points, to help APSU jump out to an 8-7 advantage in the first five minutes.

Lipscomb held the APSU Govs scoreless for over three minutes and held them to just 1-for-9 from the field between 17:46-11:49 to lead 14-8 until Isaac Haney’s first of XX triples of the lead ended the three-minute scoring drought.

Following Haney’s triple, three of APSU’s next four makes from the field came from the perimeter, with the final coming from Tate McCubbin to trim Lipscomb’s lead to 23-19 with 6:44 to play in the period.

McCubin and Haney hit back-to-back three-pointers in the 17th minute to make it a two-point lead, but the Bisons ended the half with three-straight layups by Jacob Ognacevic to head into the break with a 35-27 advantage.

The Bisons made eight of their first nine attempts from the field in the second half, including 3-of-4 from the perimeter, to lead 54-39 at the under-12 media break.

A 13-5 run midway through the period extended the Bisons lead to 68-46 with eight minutes to play. Lipscomb then went on to outscore the Govs 20-14 in the final eight minutes to secure the win.

The Difference

Austin Peay State University was outrebounded 41-22 and was outscored 36-22 in the paint.

Box Score Bullets

Despite the loss, Austin Peay State University still leads the all-time series, 40-38. Lipscomb, however, improved to 18-13 against the Govs in Nashville.

Tate McCubbin scored in double figures for the eighth time this season and the fourth time in ASUN Conference play with 11 points.

Quan Lax’s 11 points are tied for the second most of the season, and the most since he had 12 points against Brescia, December 29th.

Isaac Haney’s 11 points mark his seventh game scoring in double figures this season.

The Govs connected on 10 three-pointers, marking their first time have 10-plus threes in three-straight games since January 20th-25th, 2024.

With Anton Brookshire’s game-opening three-pointer, he extended the Govs’ streak of consecutive games with a three-pointer to 720 games, a streak that began February 23rd, 2002.

Next Up For APSU Men’s Basketball



The Austin Peay State University men’s basketball team travels to Conway, Arkansas to take on Central Arkansas in a Thursday 6:30pm game at the Farris Center. After taking on the bears, APSU faces North Alabama a Saturday 6:00pm contest in Florence, Alabama.