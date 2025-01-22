Science on Tap Returns: Austin Peay State University College of STEM releases Spring Event Lineup

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) College of Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) has announced a four-date Science on Tap slate for Spring 2025.

Science on Tap features College of STEM faculty presenting fascinating topics to the community in a relaxed, off-campus setting. Attendees have the opportunity to learn from experts in their field, engage in thought-provoking discussions, and enjoy delicious local brews and food at Strawberry Alley Ale Works.

It’s an event for all ages, offering an engaging platform for researchers, faculty, and science enthusiasts to share their passion and knowledge with the public.

Austin Peay State University’s Spring 2025 Science on Tap Schedule

February 4th – Dr. Lisa Sullivan (APSU Department of Chemistry) will be joined by Dr. Jonniann Butterfield (Department of Sociology and Community Development) to present “What’s Love Got To Do With It” on the chemical and social composition of love; a collaboration between the College of STEM and College of Behavioral and Health Sciences

Science on Tap takes place on the first Tuesday of each month during the academic year. Held upstairs at Strawberry Alley Ale Works in downtown Clarksville, the event begins at 5:30pm, with doors opening at 5:00pm.

For questions, please contact APSU College of STEM Director of Communication Colby Wilson at wilsonrc@apsu.edu.

About the Austin Peay State University College of STEM

The College of Science, Technology, Engineering & Mathematics (STEM) provides studies for students in the areas of agriculture, astronomy, aviation sciences, biology, chemistry, computer science, earth and environmental sciences, engineering physics, engineering technology, information technology, mathematics, medical laboratory sciences, radiologic sciences and physics.

Our outstanding, discipline-based programs are student-centered and designed to prepare students for responsible positions at all levels of research, industry, education, medicine and government positions.