Austin Peay State University Writing Center, Allie Johnston Honored for Excellence in Student Assistance

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) Writing Center and its director, Dr. Allie Johnston, will receive the Southeastern Writing Center Association (SWCA) Center Acknowledgement and Recognition of Excellence Program (CARE) Certification at the SWCA Conference in February.

This esteemed recognition highlights the center’s dedication to student success, innovative support methods, and collaboration with the university community.

“Our team is thrilled to receive this award, which has been a goal of mine since becoming director in 2021,” Johnston said. “This award is a testament to our quality tutors and the welcoming environment we strive to provide all who enter the Writing Center. Special thanks to Lauren Berberovich who assisted with the 50-page application and works tirelessly to assist in improving our center.”

APSU’s Writing Center impressed the SWCA CARE Committee with its commitment to expanding writing through institutional partnerships. Most notable is with the university’s Quality Enhancement Plan (QEP) team, which is currently focused on improving student writing. The center’s innovative use of social media and YouTube to enhance outreach was particularly commended for its strategic approach to broadening writing support within and beyond the institution.

Johnston and her team have created a vibrant support environment for diverse student populations. The center is exploring future growth opportunities, including strengthening institutional collaborations and extending writing support into the local Clarksville community.

The award will be officially presented at the 2025 SWCA conference, scheduled for February 20th-22nd in Florence, Alabama. Six student workers and Dr. Johnston will receive the award in addition to presenting their own research at the conference.

For more information about the APSU Writing Center, visit www.apsu.edu/writingcenter or contact Johnston at johnstona@apsu.edu or 931.221.7870.