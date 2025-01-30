Visit Clarksville Unveils 2025 Clarksville Visitor Guide with Itineraries, Maps, More

Clarksville, TN – Visit Clarksville’s 2025 Visitor Guide is now available. The annual 32-page brochure shares itinerary ideas for experiencing the community’s top destinations.

The guide features unique Clarksville experiences, food and beverage, culture, shopping, historic attractions, art and outdoor adventures for families, girlfriends, couples in stories like Clarksville: A-Z. All attractions are also identified by geographic area and interest, making it easy for visitors to find things to do wherever they are.

“Knowing that about 30% of our visitors are here to spend time with friends and family, we also want local residents to use the guide to help create fun memories with their guests,” said Visit Clarksville Executive Director Angie Brady. “We all tend to stay in our patterns of where to go and what we do, so our new map feature, as well as mobile APP, can help locals discover new experiences beyond their normal routines.”

Also new this year are two coloring pages of the Cumberland Riverwalk and the Roxy Regional Theatre, a fun activity for children while on a road trip before or after a visit to Clarksville. More coloring pages of other top attractions will be available this summer.

The free printed guide or e-guide can be accessed online at VisitClarksvilleTN.com or picked up in person at local attractions and the Visit Clarksville administrative office at 25 Jefferson Street, Suite 300. Local businesses who would like a supply of visitor guides for their customers may order at visitclarksvilletn.com/bulkorders.

About Visit Clarksville

Visit Clarksville is the destination marketing organization for Clarksville-Montgomery County. Established in 1969 by a private act of the state legislature, its mission is to positively influence tourism in the area by promoting tourist attractions, hosting conventions and group tours, and engaging in large-scale marketing efforts. Visit Clarksville is funded by a portion of the county’s lodging tax. The economic impact of tourism spending in Montgomery County during 2023 was $385.6 million.