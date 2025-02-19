18.8 F
Clarksville
Wednesday, February 19, 2025
Austin Peay State University Shifts to Remote Operations Thursday Due to Hazardous Roads

By News Staff
Austin Peay State University Campus. (APSU)
Austin Peay State University Campus. (APSU)

Austin Peay State University - APSUClarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University (APSU) will transition to remote operations on Thursday, February 20th, 2025, due to continued hazardous weather conditions and dangerous roadways caused by recent snowfall.

University officials made the decision to ensure the safety of students, faculty, and staff as icy roads and winter weather continue to impact travel in the region. All in-person classes and on-campus activities will be suspended for the day, with students and employees expected to work and attend classes remotely.

Students and staff are encouraged to check their campus email for further details and any specific instructions regarding remote learning and operations. Updates regarding campus reopening will be provided as weather conditions are reassessed.

For the latest information, the APSU community should monitor official university communication channels.

Clarksville Christian School Closed Thursday Due to Hazardous Road Conditions
Clarksville Academy Closed Thursday Due to Hazardous Road Conditions
