Clarksville Christian School Closed Thursday Due to Hazardous Road Conditions

Clarksville, TN – Clarksville Christian School has announced it will be closed on Thursday, February 20th, 2025, due to lingering winter weather and hazardous road conditions across the area.

Recent snowfall has created potentially dangerous travel conditions, prompting school officials to prioritize student and staff safety. With icy patches still present on many roads, the decision was made to close the school for the day.

Families are encouraged to stay updated on any further schedule changes, as school officials will assess conditions before making a decision regarding Friday’s status.

Students and parents are advised to monitor official school communication channels for further updates. In the meantime, everyone is encouraged to stay warm and enjoy the unexpected snow day.