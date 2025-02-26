Austin Peay State University Track and Field Heads to ASUN Indoor Championships

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) track and field team begins postseason competition at the Atlantic Sun Conference Indoor Championships, Thursday- Friday, at the Norton Healthcare Sports and Learning Center in Louisville, Kentucky. Events begin at 9:00am.

Last time out, the Governors collected 16 personal bests at the Music City Challenge. Austin Peay State University is taking a trip to the ASUN Indoor Championships for the third time in program history.

The last time the APSU Govs competed in Louisville, was last month’s Lenny Lyles Invitational, where the 4x400M relay team ran the fourth fastest time in program history.