Sports

Austin Peay State University Track and Field Heads to ASUN Indoor Championships

News Staff
By News Staff
Austin Peay State University Track and Field Team Eyes Podium Finishes at ASUN Indoor Championships (Robert Smith, APSU Sports Information)
Austin Peay State University Track and Field Team Eyes Podium Finishes at ASUN Indoor Championships (Robert Smith, APSU Sports Information)

APSU Women's Track and FieldClarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) track and field team begins postseason competition at the Atlantic Sun Conference Indoor Championships, Thursday- Friday, at the Norton Healthcare Sports and Learning Center in Louisville, Kentucky. Events begin at 9:00am.

Last time out, the Governors collected 16 personal bests at the Music City Challenge. Austin Peay State University is taking a trip to the ASUN Indoor Championships for the third time in program history. 

The last time the APSU Govs competed in Louisville, was last month’s Lenny Lyles Invitational, where the 4x400M relay team ran the fourth fastest time in program history.

For news and race results, follow the Austin Peay State University track and field team on X and Instagram?(@GovsXCTF) or check back at?LetsGoPeay.com.

TDOT Closes Lanes on I-24 East in Joelton for Emergency Repairs
APSU Softball Unveils Exciting 2025 Promotional Schedule for Home Games
