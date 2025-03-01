APSU Softball Stuns #22 Florida Atlantic, Extends Record Streak to 13

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) softball team picked up its first-ever win against a nationally-ranked team in a 5-3 victory against No. 22 Florida Atlantic and extended its winning streak to a program-record 13 games following a 9-1 six-inning victory against Morehead State, Saturday, at Cathi Maynard Park.

Game 1 – vs. No. 22 Florida Atlantic

Austin Peay 5, No. 22 Florida Atlantic

For the ninth time this season, Austin Peay (15-3) posted multiple runs in the first inning, with four Governors crossing the plate in the bottom of the opening half after posting a scoreless first frame after starting pitcher Samantha Miner threw a pair of strikeouts.

Raylon Roach led the game off and extended her career-best hitting streak to nine games following a single to right field. After a base knock and hit by pitch to Brie Howard, Sammie Shelander drove in Roach on a fielder’s choice. Three batters later, Macee Roberts drove in both Howard and Shelander, before the first-inning scoring came to a close following Kiley Hinton’s first of two RBI hits.

Florida Atlantic (18-4) cut into APSU’s lead with an RBI double in the top of the second but it was the lone run that Miener and company surrendered in her 4.2 innings of work.

The Owls again cut into their deficit, scoring a pair on a two-RBI single to left field, but a double by Roberts and RBI single by Hinton provided an insurance run for the day’s final scoring.

Leading 5-3 heading into the seventh inning, the Governors halted an advancing Owl on a fielder’s choice, but an Ashley Martin strikeout, followed by a ground out from Roberts to Kylie Campbell ended the game, resulting in APSU’s historic victory.

Gov of Decision: Samantha Miener (W, 5-1) 4.2 IP, 8H, 3R, 1 ER, 0BB, 2K, 23 BF.

Game 2 – vs. Morehead State

Austin Peay 9, Morehead State 1

One again, the Govs (16-3) put up multiple runs in the bottom of the first, with Shelander driving in Howard and Sam Leski swapping places with her on a double of her own.

A Morehead State (1-16) RBI single in the top of the second inning was the final scoring by either side until a two-run homer by Hinton – her fifth of the season – brought Roberts and herself.

Leading 4-1 entering the sixth, the Govs batted around the order; singles by Roberts and Hinton sparked a five-run frame, with Roach scoring them on a double down the left field line.

An RBI single by Howard was followed by Skylar Sheridan reaching – and Campbell scoring – off an error on the Eagles’ pitcher. A wild pitch on the next at bat then scored ninth and rune-rule affecting run.

Gov of Decision: Emberly Nichols (W, 6-2) 5.2 IP, 3H, 1R, 0ER, 3BB, 4K, 25BF

Box Score Bullets

Austin Peay State University’s win against No. 22 Florida Atlantic was its first victory against a nationally-ranked team. Prior to the victory, APSU was 0-33 against Top 25 teams.

Austin Peay State University’s 13-game winning streak, which it reached following the win against Morehead State, is its longest in program history, surpassing a 12-game stretch in 2018 (4/21-5/9/18).

The Governors improved to 1-0 all-time against the Owls.

With her hits against both FAU and Morehead State, Raylon Roach is on a career-best 10-game hitting streak.

Samantha Miener improved to 5-1 on the season with her victory against the Owls, tied for the second-most of her career.

Ashley Martin earned her fourth save of the season against the Owls. Those four saves are tied for the third-most in a single season.

Martin’s save also was the sixth of her career, moving her to third in program history.

