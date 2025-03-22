Austin Peay State University Softball Splits Doubleheader, Claims Series Victory Over Lipscomb

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) softball team earned a 6-2 Atlantic Sun Conference victory against Lipscomb in the day’s first game, but had the nation’s longest winning streak come to a close following a 12-6 loss to the Bisons in the series finale, Saturday, at Cathi Maynard Park.

Austin Peay (27-4, 5-1 ASUN) scored 12 runs off 17 hits across the two games, and was paced by Kayleigh Roper’s four hits on the day.

Game 1

Austin Peay 6, Lipscomb 2

After Austin Peay State University kept Lipscomb’s first two batters (15-15, 2-4 ASUN) off the base paths, the Bisons struck first with a solo home run to go up 1-0 with two outs. Lipscomb then put a pair of runners on base following a walk and double, but Ashley Martin came in and struck out her first faced batter in three pitches.

Rayon Roach and Kylie Campbell began the bottom of the first by reaching on a hit by pitch and walk, respectively, with Roach returning home following a Sammie Shelander single two batters later.

After three straight Lipscomb ground outs at the top of the second, a Roper single drove in Kiley Hinton and sparked the game’s first – and final – lead change.

Another three-up, three-down inning in the top of the second was answered with a three-run third by APSU’s offense. After Shelander and Sam Leski led the inning off with back-to-back singles, Hinton drove in one, while a Roper single brought in a pair to extend the Govs’ lead to 5-1.

Martin and company did not allow a hit in either the fourth of fifth inning, and Katie Raper fired her 10th home run of the season in the bottom of the fifth to against extend the advantage.

The game’s final run came in the top of the sixth, with a Bisons’ ground out scoring a runner from third, but a flyout followed by a perfect inning in the top of the seventh led the Govs to their 24th-straight victory and the series clincher.

Gov of Decision: Ashley Martin (W, 8-0), 6.1 IP, 2H, 1R, 1ER, 4K, 20BF, 66 pitches

Game 2

Austin Peay 6, Lipscomb 12

Austin Peay State University scored first in the final game of the series with a second-inning single by Macee Roberts single to center field scoring Leski. However, the scored nine unanswered runs between the third and sixth inning, including four in the top of the third following back-to-back home runs.

An APSU error in the top of the sixth scored the Bisons’ final run of its streak, but a Roper solo home run sparked a four-run sixth for the Govs.

Roach reached base after being hit by a pitch and was driven in following a Campbell triple. Shelander then brought in both Campbell and Brie Howard – who reached following a four-pitch walk – to cut the deficit to 9-5.

The Bisons added a trio of runs in the seventh, and the APSU Govs were able to score just one more in the bottom of the frame, resulting in their first loss in 36 days.

Gov of Decision: Samantha Miener (L, 9-2), 2.1 IP, 4H, 4R, 4ER, 2BB, 2K, 14BF, 59 pitches.

Box Score Bullets

Austin Peay State University’s 24-game winning streak was the longest in the NCAA and also the longest known winning streak by an individual team in Austin Peay State Univesrity history.

Katie Raper’s home run in the first game of the day was her 10th of the season, making her just the 13th player in program history to reach double-digit home runs.

Raper’s 10 home runs this season also are tied for the seventh-most in program history and the 20th-most by a Governors across a career.

Kayliegh Roper’s home run in Game 2 marked the Governors’ 41st of the season, the third-most in program history and trailing only 61 in 2019 and 51 in 2018.

Ashley Martin improved to 8-0 on the season with her win in the first game of the doubleheader.

The Governors’ win clinched the ninth winning season in program history.

Austin Peay State University leads the ASUN with 27 wins and is tied for a conference-best five in league action thus far.

