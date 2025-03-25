49.7 F
Clarksville
Tuesday, March 25, 2025
HomeArts/LeisureDIY Gardening Class Offers Tips for Working with Your Space and Microclimates
Arts/Leisure

DIY Gardening Class Offers Tips for Working with Your Space and Microclimates

Tony Centonze
By Tony Centonze
A DIY Gardening course at Clarksville's Wade Bourne Nature Center
A DIY Gardening course at Clarksville's Wade Bourne Nature Center

Clarksville Living MagazineClarksville, TN – Nicole Wright, Programming Specialist at Wade Bourne Nature Center, recently conducted the first DIY Gardening class of the season, which delved into everything from sunlight and water sources to ‘working with the space you have’, and even microclimates.

The Center, a museum and event space at Rotary Park, promotes conservation and nature education for all ages. It is named for Clarksville native Wade Bourne, who dedicated his life to hunting, fishing, and all things outdoors.

About 35 curious gardeners were in attendance for Wright’s class. She talked about taking time to plan during the preseason, accounting for things like water run-off, the path of the sun, which areas are shaded, how the sun’s path will change throughout the year, etc.

Wright also included charts that categorized plants into sun-loving, shade-loving, water-loving, and other considerations. For upcoming events, go to www.mcgtn.org/parks/event-and-programs

Photo Gallery

Previous article
APSU Women’s Golf in Striking Distance After Two Rounds at Hermitage
Tony Centonze
Tony Centonze
RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Articles

EDITOR PICKS

UPCOMING EVENTS

POPULAR CATEGORIES

ABOUT US

Clarksville Online is a digital newspaper for the Clarksville-Montgomery County area. Clarksville Online provides the latest news, sports and entertainment information. For Clarksville News now it's Clarksville Online. The Voice of Clarksville Tennessee.

Contact us: contactus@clarksvilleonline.com

FOLLOW US

©2024 Clarksville Online

Clarksville Online - Clarksville News, Sports, Events and Information