Nashville Sounds begin season with 7-1 win over Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp

Nashville, TN – The Nashville Sounds earned an Opening Night win to kick off the 2025 season on Friday night. Sounds starter Carlos Rodriguez spun five spectacular innings where he struck out seven batters, was charged with one unearned run, and allowed just three hits en route to his first win of the year on the mound.

The Brewers’ no. 23-ranked prospect appeared unbothered after allowing a two-out double in the top of the first. The right-hander responded by picking up his second strikeout of the opening frame and then got an assist from his battery mate Jorge Alfaro, who threw out a baserunner to get out of the third after having faced one more than the minimum through his first three innings.

Caleb Durbin provided what turned out to be the only run support the Sounds would need with a two-run home run in the bottom of the third.

Rodriguez left a runner stranded on third in the top of the fourth before the first of two Nashville errors on the night helped Jacksonville push across their lone run of the contest in the top of the fifth.

From there, the Sounds would score five unanswered, including three in the seventh. Raynel Delgado started the home half of the eighth with his third hit of the ballgame and proceeded to swipe third and would later score on a wild pitch to make it 7-1.

A quartet of Sounds relievers combined to hold Jacksonville to a pair of hits over the final four innings with Vinni Nittoli punctuating the night with his second strikeout during his one inning of work.

Game two of the three-game weekend series is scheduled for 6:35pm on Saturday night at First Horizon Park. RHP Logan Henderson is set to make his season debut for the Sounds against RHP Robinson Pina.