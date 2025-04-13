Austin Peay State University Women’s Tennis Falls 4-3 to Florida Gulf Coast to Close Regular Season

Fort Myers, FL – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s tennis team dropped a 4-3 match to Florida Gulf Coast in its regular season finale, Sunday, at the FGCU Tennis Complex.

Austin Peay (8-12, 4-5 ASUN) took a doubles win on court one with Yu-Hua Cheng and Denise Torrealba’s 6-4 win over Isabella Colmenares and Ashley Matz. Florida Gulf Coast took the early lead with doubles wins on courts two and three.

The Governors took singles matches on courts three, four, and six.

Sophia Baranov defeated Ashley Matz, 6-3, 6-3 on the first court as Torrealba took a 6-2, 4-6, 6-2 win on court two. Yu-Hua Cheng rounded out the Governors’ score with a 6-3, 6-3 victory over Paloma Goldsmith on court six.

Next Up For APSU Women’s Tennis

The Austin Peay State University women’s tennis team faces North Florida in the first round of the Atlantic Sun Conference Tournament on April 17th at 2:30pm at the UNF Tennis Courts.

Results

Doubles

Singles