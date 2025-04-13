77.2 F
Austin Peay State University Women’s Tennis Falls 4-3 to Florida Gulf Coast to Close Regular Season

Austin Peay State University Women’s Tennis Drops Hard-Fought Match to Florida Gulf Coast. (APSU Sports Information)
Austin Peay State University Women’s Tennis Drops Hard-Fought Match to Florida Gulf Coast. (APSU Sports Information)

APSU Women's TennisFort Myers, FL – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s tennis team dropped a 4-3 match to Florida Gulf Coast in its regular season finale, Sunday, at the FGCU Tennis Complex. 

Austin Peay (8-12, 4-5 ASUN) took a doubles win on court one with Yu-Hua Cheng and Denise Torrealba’s 6-4 win over Isabella Colmenares and Ashley Matz. Florida Gulf Coast took the early lead with doubles wins on courts two and three.

The Governors took singles matches on courts three, four, and six. 

Sophia Baranov defeated Ashley Matz, 6-3, 6-3 on the first court as Torrealba took a 6-2, 4-6, 6-2 win on court two. Yu-Hua Cheng rounded out the Governors’ score with a 6-3, 6-3 victory over Paloma Goldsmith on court six. 

Next Up For APSU Women’s Tennis

The Austin Peay State University women’s tennis team faces North Florida in the first round of the Atlantic Sun Conference Tournament on April 17th at 2:30pm at the UNF Tennis Courts. 

Results

Doubles

  1. Yu-Hua Cheng/Denise Torrealba def. Isabella Colmenares/Ashley Matz, 6-4
  2. Paloma Goldsmith/Nora Svensson def. Luca Bohlen/Sophia Baranov, 6-2
  3. Anjali Kotecha/Francisca Vergara def. Asia Fontana/Elena Thiel, 7-5

Singles

  1. Sophia Baranov def. Ashley Matz, 6-3, 6-3
  2. Denise Torrealba def. Isabella Colmenares, 6-2, 4-6, 6-2
  3. Anjali Kotecha def. Asia Fontana, 6-3, 6-4
  4. Nora Svensson def. Luca Bohlen, 7-6 (7-5), 6-2 
  5. Francisca Vergara def. Elena Thiel, 6-3, 7-5
  6. Yu-Hua Cheng def. Paloma Goldsmith, 6-3, 6-3
