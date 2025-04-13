Lyndon Glidewell Hurls Historic No-Hitter as APSU Baseball Dominates North Alabama 20-0

Florence, AL – Austin Peay State University (APSU) baseball team junior right-handed pitcher Lyndon Glidewell became the first Governor to throw a no-hitter since Mike Eikenberry (vs. Tennessee Tech, April 5th, 1996), Sunday, in 20-0 rout against North Alabama at Northwest Shoals Community College’s Patriot Park.

Glidewell picked up his fifth win of the season after seven incredible innings of work, not allowing a hit in the contest, allowing just one baserunner on a walk, which came in the first inning to the third Lion batter.

The Governors had a field day at the plate, scoring 20 runs on 23 hits. They hit a total of six home runs and five doubles, while three Govs tallied four or more RBI.

How it Happened

Top 1st | Austin Peay State University came out swinging to get an early lead in the ballgame. Kyler Proctor led off the first with a soft single in front of the center fielder on the first pitch of the game. John Bay then worked the count to a hitters count and singled to left field. Gus Freeman then came up with an out in the inning and singled to left, allowing Proctor to score and move Bay to third. He then scored on a fielders choice off the bat of Cole Johnson to make the score 2-0.

Top 2nd | Ray Velazquez led the second off with a ground-rule double down the left field line. He advanced to third base on a ground ball to second off the bat of Trevor Conley. He was thrown out at home after Andres Matias hit into a fielders choice to the UNA third baseman. Proctor would then hit a two-run home run to left field, extending the Govs’ lead to 4-0.

Top 3rd | Johnson led off the third with a solo home run to left field, extending the lead to 5-0.

Top 4th | Matias launched his fourth homer of the season before getting ejected after the hit. Austen Jaslove would enter the game in his place in the lineup and take over at shortstop. The Govs would go up another run to make it 6-0.

Top 5th | APSU exploded in the fifth with their highest-scoring inning this season, scoring nine runs on eight hits. Jaslove, who replaced Matias in the fourth inning, collected an RBI single in his first at-bat since March 7 against St. Thomas. Proctor doubled to bring in another two runs before Bay hit a three-run homer to straight-away center. Later in the inning, Velazquez and Conley each recorded doubles to bring in three more runs to extend the lead to 16-0.

Top 6th | Bay led off the sixth with his second home run of the game on a two-strike count. After a single and a walk by Cameron Nickens and Nathan Barksdale, Velazquez left the yard for the sixth time this season to drive in three more runs to extend the lead to 20-0.



Bottom 7th | Glidewell closed out the final inning by getting the first two batters to pop up on the infield before striking out the final batter for the final out of the game.

Wrap Up

Glidewell improved to 5-0 on the season after his stellar performance on the mound Sunday. He dealt all seven innings of the contest, striking out five batters and allowing just one walk on a total of 87 pitches.

