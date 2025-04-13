Empty Bowls Serves Up Support for Loaves & Fishes, Urban Ministries, and Manna Café

Clarksville, TN – Empty Bowls has changed its format over the years. The unique fundraiser has grown each year since its inception, and this year twelve local churches and organizations held lunch and dinner events over a period of two weeks in February.

Throughout the year, volunteers attend events where they paint bowls that are then donated to the cause. Local churches and other organizations sell tickets and host supporters who for $15.00 get a meal of homemade soups, bread and an assortment of desserts, as well as a hand-painted bowl.

All the food is prepared by volunteers, or donated by local businesses, meaning all the funds raised go to some very deserving local charities – Loaves & Fishes, Urban Ministries and Manna Cafe, all of which work with folks who struggle with food insecurity.

Jodi McBryant, Executive Director of Urban Ministries said, “Empty Bowls is truly a labor of love on an ever growing scale. Groups have participated in bowl-painting parties to create one-of-a-kind pieces for guests to enjoy, and local businesses have stepped up in record numbers.”

