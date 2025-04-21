Clarksville Pets of the Week for April 21st, 2025

Clarksville, TN – Every week, Clarksville Online will bring you pets from rescue organizations that need good homes in Clarksville-Montgomery County and surrounding areas. This week’s pets are for the week of April 21st, 2025.

Montgomery County Animal Care and Control

Alora is a lovely young female Australian Kelpie mix breed. She looks to possibly have some Dobie or even Shepherd in her as well. Would be fun to see her DNA!! Such a sweetheart and fully vetted, spayed and will be chipped before heading to her forever family. She would love lots of toys and a big fenced yard too. Also please remember to check ALL breed restrictions and policies if renting or living on Post.Too many of these dogs get returned because of some housing conflict. Be prepared before adopting.

Ridge is an adult male Terrier mixed breed. He is fully vetted and will be neutered and microchipped upon adoption. He is the sweetest guy. Come take him out in the yard and see what a great addition he will be to your family.

Maura is a beautiful female American Staffordshire Terrier. She is fully vetted and will be chipped and spayed before heading to her forever home. She is a bigger girl, so please check all pet and breed restrictions if you are renting or living on Post. Come take her out in the yard for a visit.

Heidi is a young female mixed breed. She is fully vetted and spayed so she can go home the same day. Heidi knows basic commands and walks well on a leash. She would do well with a fenced yard and active committed family who will help channel her energy and continue her training. Heidi takes a minute to warm up but she is just so loving. Heidi is not a fan of thunderstorms but there are plenty of tools available to help ease her anxiety. Please don’t let that stop you from giving her a loving home.

Nova is an adorable female Australian Shepherd mix. She is fully vetted, spayed and will be chipped upon adoption. She is still a puppy so she needs a very patient family committed to continue her training. She is a true delight.

Bo is a young adult male Domestic shorthair. He is fully vetted, neutered and litter trained. Come see him in the Cat Room.

Padmey is an adult female Domestic shorthair mix. She is fully vetted and litter trained. Padmey will be spayed upon adoption and will make someone a wonderful companion. She can be seen in the Cat Room.

Find them all at Montgomery County Animal Care and Control, 616 North Spring Street, 931.648.5750, www.facebook.com/MontgomeryCountyAdoptionServices For more information MCACC will gladly answer your questions.



Note: MCACC welcomes visitors to come see the dogs, walk them in the yard, play and interact with them, giving them the attention they deserve. These pets thrive on human interaction. So if you have the opportunity, please stop by and donate some of your time.

Finders Keepers Cat Rescue

Madam Hooch is a 9 month old female Domestic shorthair. She is fully vetted, spayed, litter trained and very demure, petite and easy going. She will need a home where her family will ensure she receives a good quality high calorie diet to help her thrive.

She is great with other cats, could be fine with a cat savvy, calm dog and would be happy with a calm environment and a loving family who will dote on her and love and protect her. She will be an amazing addition for a lucky family.

If you would like an application and more information please message the rescue on Facebook or www.petfinder.com/member/us/tclarksville/finders-keepers-cat-rescue-tn984/ Or email finderskeeperscatrescue@gmail.com

Cat Adoption Team of Stewart County (CATS)

Otis is an adorable 8 week old male kitten. He is fully vetted and litter trained. He would love a home with lots of enrichment toys and plenty of affection and attention.

For more information and application please contact: CATS Contact info: Text Susan @ 931.305.8212 or leave a message through their Facebook page www.facebook.com/CatAdoptionTeamOfStewartCountyCATS

Stewart County Faithful Friends Animal Rescue

Shamrock is an adult female Labrador mixed breed. She is fully vetted, keeps her kennel very clean and is very sweet. She enjoys outdoor activities and will be a wonderful jogging and outdoor adventure companion. Shamrock has a lot of love to give and is waiting for her forever family.

This girl has been in rescue way too long and deserves her very own family to love and protect her. Please be mindful of her Lab personality. Labs are very gregarious, loving and super excitable. Everything and every day are new adventures!



If you would love to add this sweetheart, please fill out an application through Stewart County Faithful Friends Animal Rescue, come for a meet and greet/or call 931.627.1459, www.facebook.com/scffar2010/

Companion Pet Rescue of Middle Tennessee

Kane is a 6 year old male Pit Bull Terrier. He is fully vetted, neutered and house trained. He is good with children of all ages and energy levels and is fine with other dogs. Kane is quite the tank and isn’t aware of his own size so no cats please and would love a fenced yard to practice his zoomies. He settles down nicely and is even tolerant of being dressed up as noted in his picture. Please remember to check any breed/pet restrictions if you rent or live on Post!

Kane can be found through Companion Pet Rescue of Middle Tennessee, for more information please email adoptions@cprmidtn@gmail.com

Two Ladies Caring Dog Rescue

Toben is a young male Hound mix. He is microchipped, fully vetted, house trained and neutered. He does very well with other dogs and is good around children too. Toben is a medium to large size dog, loves water and will need a family with a large yard or active and committed to exercising him daily. We can’t believe this fun guy hasn’t been snapped up yet! He is sheer enjoyment! He is a bundle of love and waiting for his forever family.

You can find Toben and fill out an application at our website twoladiescaringdogrescue.org or call 931.401.6737 and Facebook Two Ladies Caring Dog Rescue

Sagley’s Biker Bully Farm

Ash is a handsome one year old adult male Mixed breed. He is fully vetted, neutered, kennel trained and weighs 70 pounds. He loves going on walks and playing with his toys. He has been around other dogs and has enjoyed playing with them. Ash loves toys, playing tug of war with ropes and chasing balls. He loves people and has lots of love to give to a very lucky family. Remember to check any breed restrictions if renting or living on Post.

For more information about Ash and an application, please go to https://sites.google.com/view/sbbfhome/home or email them at sbbfrescue@gmail.com

Puurrrfect Paws Rescue

Lord Gov is a 5 year old male Domestic Longhair. He is fully vetted, neutered and litter trained. He is a very sweet, quiet gentleman who loves finding cozy nap spots. He is fine with respectful children and other cats. He is just a great quiet companion.

To fill out an application, set up a meet and greet and for more information on all the cats please go to www.puurrrfectpawsrescue.com or message them through their Facebook page, Puurrrfect Paws Rescue

Mikaela’s Mutt Motel

Freya is a gorgeous 4 year old female German Shepherd mix. She is fully vetted, spayed and is house trained. Freya is great with children but prefers to be the only animal in the home. She has a wonderful personality and with her gentle and patient demeanor she will make a wonderful addition to your family. It is recommended to take advantage of the offered training sessions so you can start getting to really know your pup.

Freya’s adoption fees come with 2 free training sessions at Jack’s Legacy plus 50% off any additional training and adopters are really encouraged to take full advantage of this service to help ease the adoption transition and begin to build a bond, plus 2 months of service from Parapooper Scoopers (adopters must live in their service area).

To complete an application and find out more about her you can go to www.mikaelasmuttmotel.org/freya or message them on Facebook at facebook.com/mikaelasmuttmotel. You can also reach them at 931.342.2526 and emailing adopt@mikaelasmuttmotel.org

Kaylee’s Island of Misfit Dogs Rescue

Bibbles is a 5 month old female Border Collie/American Staffordshire Terrier mix. She will be a smaller to medium size girl and is fully vetted, kennel and house trained. She is not spayed yet. Bibbles (along with her 4 other female siblings) loves to play outdoors and explore her surroundings. She is very loving and smart. She learns commands quickly and will be a delightful addition to a lucky family. Remember Bibbles is still a puppy and still learning, so make sure she has plenty of acceptable chew toys and lots of enrichment training with puzzle bowls and games.

Please remember the rule of 3 when adopting any rescue. 3 days to decompress, 3 weeks to start to get comfortable with the new routine and 3 months to put it all together. Please call Michelle@ 812.827.9015 for more details and an application AND PLEASE check out their Petfinder page www.petfinder.com/search/pets-for-adoption/?shelter_id%5B0%5D=TN1050&sort%5B0%5D=recently_added

Hot Rod’s Garage

Windy is a beautiful White Shepherd/Husky mix. She is fully vetted, spayed and house trained. She is fine around children but prefers to be the only pet in the home. Windy has undergone professional training for basic commands and did great. She just has so much love to give and is waiting for her forever family. If looking for a great adventure/jogging, hiking buddy Windy is your girl.

For more information call 931.801.1907 /email hrgsrsanc@gmail.com Https:/docs.google.com/forms/d/l/GwSX1g0hKDKniRHmrTKHuRwGG9s-3GQ8KelFtdg-F-Q/edit?usp=sharing

3 Friends Animal Rescue

Murray is a 3 year old male Labrador mix. He is fully vetted, neutered and kennel/house trained. He is good with other pets but meet and greets are recommended if other pets are in the home. Please remember to check ALL pet restrictions if renting or living on Post.

For more information and an application please contact Kathline@ 3friendsrescue@gmail.com or call/text 615.270.9980.