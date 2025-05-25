Grill Smart This Summer: Tennessee Fire Officials Share Crucial Outdoor Grilling Safety Tips

Clarksville, TN — As summer temperatures rise and grills fire up across Tennessee backyards, the Tennessee State Fire Marshal’s Office is urging residents to prioritize safety while enjoying one of America’s favorite warm-weather pastimes: outdoor grilling.

Summertime may mean burgers, hot dogs, and family barbecues, but it’s also the peak season for grill-related fires. From 2010 to 2014, Tennessee fire departments responded to 204 grilling-related fires, resulting in two civilian injuries, two firefighter injuries, and nearly $6 million in property damage, according to the Tennessee Fire Incident Reporting System (TFIRS).

“Practice safety whenever you grill,” said Julie Mix McPeak, representing the Tennessee Department of Commerce and Insurance. “Keep grills away from your home’s siding, eaves, deck railings, and overhanging branches. And never, ever leave a grill unattended.”

The Hidden Dangers Behind the Flames

Grilling may seem like second nature to many, but overlooking small precautions can quickly lead to dangerous consequences. Whether you’re firing up a gas grill or lighting up charcoal, taking the time to prepare your equipment properly is essential.

Before using a gas grill, inspect the connection between the propane tank and the fuel line. Ensure venturi tubes—where gas and air mix—are clear of blockages. Overfilling propane tanks is another common hazard; always follow manufacturer instructions and never exceed the recommended fill level.

When it comes to charcoal grilling, skip the gasoline or alcohol as a fire starter—these highly volatile fluids can cause violent flare-ups. Lighter fluid is commonly used but also poses risks, especially if added to an already-lit fire. Instead, experts recommend paraffin starter cubes for a safer, more controlled ignition.

Safe Habits Make for Safer Grilling

Even seasoned grillmasters need reminders about safe practices. Here are some key safety guidelines every outdoor cook should follow:

Keep your grill clean by removing grease or fat buildup regularly.

Grill in open, well-ventilated areas . Never use grills inside garages, tents, or enclosed porches due to carbon monoxide risks.

Wear tight-fitting clothing to avoid stray fabric catching fire.

Supervise children and pets around the grill. Keep matches and lighters out of reach.

Dispose of hot coals properly —douse with water, stir thoroughly, and ensure they’re fully extinguished before discarding.

Light your gas grill with the lid open to prevent gas buildup and flash fires.

Inspect grill brushes for loose bristles before and after use. Ingesting a bristle can lead to serious health complications.

Keep a fire extinguisher nearby and know how to use it.

Grilling Is a Tradition—Make It a Safe One

Grilling is more than just a way to cook—it’s a centerpiece of summer socializing. According to national surveys, 80 percent of Americans consider grilling an important part of entertaining, with more than one-third saying it’s extremely important. But even the best cookouts can go up in smoke—literally—if safety isn’t part of the plan.

So before you flip that first burger or sizzle your signature ribs, take a moment to run through your grilling safety checklist. A few extra minutes of preparation can mean the difference between a great meal and a dangerous emergency.

This summer, the Tennessee State Fire Marshal’s Office wants you to enjoy your backyard barbecues—but reminds everyone: grill smart, stay alert, and keep safety at the center of your cookout.