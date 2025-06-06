73.6 F
Clarksville
Friday, June 6, 2025
HomeBusinessPlanters Bank Launches 2025 SEED Grant with $18,000 Prize for Local Business
Business

Planters Bank Launches 2025 SEED Grant with $18,000 Prize for Local Business

News Staff
By News Staff

Planters BankHopkinsville, KY – Planters Bank is offering an $18,000 prize package to a local business in their SEED Grant Competition.  In January, Planters Bank hosted the SEED Summit for entrepreneurs and announced the SEED Grant Competition as it enters its third year.

The SEED Grant Competition, a business plan pitch contest, aims to annually support an emerging or expanding business in the Planters Bank service area. 

This year, the over $18,000 value prize package includes:

  • $10,000 business startup or growth grant
  • One year membership to your local Chamber of Commerce
  • Inclusion in Wealth Builder class
  • One year membership to The Press Clarksville
  • $500 paid advertising fund
  • Monthly marketing consultation with Williams Advertising
  • Assistance with establishing online presence by Williams Advertising

“Now more than ever, our local & small businesses need our support. As your community bank, we believe it is our responsibility to help our small business community. We introduced the SEED program to help educate & connect small businesses. The SEED grant allows us to give a local business the boost they may need to propel them to the next level,” says Planters Bank CEO Elizabeth McCoy. 

Selected by judges from the regional business community, the SEED Grant is for a new or existing business to receive a prize package to help start or expand their business. The top business plans submitted for consideration will be selected to compete in a pitch style competition, with judges selecting one winner of the SEED grant competition.

For more information about the SEED Grant competition, visit www.expectgreatthingsbank.com/seed/.

For more information about Planters Bank, please visit www.plantersbankonline.com.  

Previous article
Austin Peay State University, Taymar Sales U Launch Groundbreaking Sports Revenue Partnership
News Staff
News Staffhttp://www.clarksvilleonline.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Articles

EDITOR PICKS

UPCOMING EVENTS

POPULAR CATEGORIES

ABOUT US

Clarksville Online is a digital newspaper for the Clarksville-Montgomery County area. Clarksville Online provides the latest news, sports and entertainment information. For Clarksville News now it's Clarksville Online. The Voice of Clarksville Tennessee.

Contact us: contactus@clarksvilleonline.com

FOLLOW US

©2025 Clarksville Online

Clarksville Online - Clarksville News, Sports, Events and Information