Austin Peay State University, Taymar Sales U Launch Groundbreaking Sports Revenue Partnership

Clarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University (APSU) is proud to announce a groundbreaking, multiyear partnership with Taymar Sales U., marking a first-of-its-kind collaboration in college athletics.

With this agreement, Austin Peay State University becomes the first school in the country to team up with Taymar across all three major revenue areas: sponsorships, ticket sales and operations, and annual giving.

“It’s a great day to be a Governor and an exciting time in ‘Stacheville’ as we announce our new partnership with Taymar Sales U.,” said Gerald Harrison, APSU Vice President and Athletics Director. “Driving revenue growth is essential to the continued advancement of Austin Peay State University Athletics, and Taymar’s expertise is a key component of that mission. Their data-driven strategies will allow us to continue to elevate our efforts in sponsorship, ticket sales, and donor engagement — helping us reach more fans, deepen our connection with the community, and build on the incredible support for Clarksville’s Hometown Team.”

Taymar will place a dedicated five-person team on-site to support all three revenue streams. The partnership reflects Austin Peay State University’s continued commitment to innovation, growth, and fan engagement as one of the fastest-rising mid-major programs in the country.

“We are honored by the trust Dr. Mike Licari, Gerald Harrison, Jordan Harmon, and the entire team at APSU have placed in Taymar, to bring our Total Revenue Solution to campus in Clarksville,” said Taymar President Joe Rickert. “Together, we’ll implement a comprehensive revenue strategy that deeply engages Governor fans across every touchpoint, from ticketing and fundraising to corporate partnerships. We look forward to creating a lasting impact together, through this holistic approach.”

Taymar’s Founder and CEO, Mark Dyer, expressed personal excitement about the opportunity:

“Being from the Middle Tennessee area, I’ve followed Austin Peay State University for many years and have wanted Taymar to have the privilege of working for the athletics department,” Dyer said. “The university has one of the outstanding leaders in the country in Dr. Licari, and I’ve watched Gerald Harrison rise through the ranks and become a top-flight athletics director. This opportunity is an important milestone for our company and has been six years in the making.”

Located in the heart of one of the fastest-growing cities in the Southeast, Austin Peay State University continues to make bold moves to strengthen its position as a leader in intercollegiate athletics. The partnership with Taymar is the latest step in building a championship-caliber experience for student-athletes, fans, and the Clarksville community.

About Taymar Sales U.

Taymar Sales U. is a North Carolina-based college sports marketing company focused on driving new revenue growth for athletic departments and organizations through ticket sales, sponsorship, ticket operations, and fundraising. Taymar Sales U. is committed to serving clients and colleagues and was founded on the belief that organizations want senior-level counsel, more personalized service, and increased goal alignment.