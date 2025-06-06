80.3 F
Events

101st Airborne Division’s Week of the Eagles Returns with Historic Salute to Army’s 250th Birthday, June 9th-15th

News Staff
By News Staff

Fort Campbell KY - 101st Airborne DivisionFort Campbell, KY – The 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) and Fort Campbell proudly announce our annual Week of the Eagles, June 9th-15th, 2025, with a special celebration marking the United States Army’s 250th Birthday.

For two and a half centuries, the U.S. Army has stood as a beacon of strength, service, and sacrifice—“This We’ll Defend”. The Screaming Eagles, who have played a vital role in the nation’s defense since World War II, will honor the Army’s legacy with a week of commemorative ceremonies, competitions, and tactical demonstrations.

Events are open to Soldiers, Veterans, families, and the surrounding Fort Campbell community. The public is encouraged to join in the celebrations and witness firsthand the legacy of the Air Assault division. Fort Campbell visitor passes are required to enter the installation.

First held in 1974, Week of the Eagles honors the legacy and heritage of the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) and involves both Veterans and current Soldiers of the Division.

Events include:

  • Sports tournaments – Softball, Basketball, Ultimate Football, Boxing, Combatives
  • Skills Competitions – Best Air Assault Team, Unmanned Aerial Systems, Best Culinary Specialist
  • Ceremonies – Combat Infantry Badge ceremony, Mass reenlistment, Veteran recognitions
  • Full list of events https://home.army.mil/campbell/week-of-the-eagles

The week will conclude June 14th, with a tactical Air Assault demonstration (example shown at the top of this story), a U.S. Army birthday ceremony, a mass Oath of Enlistment, and a free concert from Andy Ross, sponsored by U.S. Army Morale, Welfare and Recreation.

“This milestone serves as a reminder of the Army’s unwavering dedication to protecting and defending our great nation,” said Col. Martin Meiners, spokesperson for the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) and Fort Campbell. “There is no better way to celebrate the Army’s 250th Birthday than through our annual celebration known as the Week of the Eagles.”

