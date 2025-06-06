Clarksville Christian School Launches New Mid-Level School for 5th and 6th Graders

Clarksville, TN – Clarksville Christian School (CCS) is pleased to announce the official launch of its Mid-Level School, a purpose-built program for 5th and 6th-grade students designed to ease the transition between elementary and middle school. This new initiative reflects CCS’s commitment to developing students academically, socially, emotionally, and spiritually during one of the most pivotal stages of their educational journey.

Created to address the unique developmental needs of upper elementary students, the Mid-Level School provides a structured yet supportive environment that gradually introduces students to increased independence while still offering the personal attention and guidance they need.

The program emphasizes:

Academic Readiness – Strengthening core skills and critical thinking habits

– Strengthening core skills and critical thinking habits Social Skill Development – Encouraging respectful interaction and collaboration

– Encouraging respectful interaction and collaboration Resilience Building – Cultivating perseverance and emotional strength

– Cultivating perseverance and emotional strength Time Management – Teaching students to plan, prioritize, and self-monitor

– Teaching students to plan, prioritize, and self-monitor Conflict Resolution – Providing tools for healthy communication and problem-solving

– Providing tools for healthy communication and problem-solving Relationship Management – Promoting empathy, teamwork, and leadership

Students in the Mid-Level School benefit from small class sizes, which ensure individualized attention and meaningful relationships with teachers and peers. This tight-knit atmosphere fosters both confidence and community as students begin to take more responsibility for their learning.

In addition to its core focus areas, the Mid-Level School offers full access to CCS’s vibrant co-curricular programming, including:

Athletic Programs that promote teamwork, discipline, and healthy competition

Fine Arts Opportunities such as music and visual art to spark creativity

Clubs and Leadership Activities that allow students to explore interests and build character

“Our goal is to equip students with the tools they need to thrive—not just academically, but socially and emotionally as well,” said Dr. Brad Moser, President of CCS. “This program allows them to grow in confidence and capability while being nurtured in a Christ-centered environment.”

The CCS Mid-Level School serves as a strategic and intentional bridge, preparing students for the transition to the full CCS Middle School experience in 7th grade—ensuring they enter with both the skills and the self-assurance to succeed.

For more information about the Mid-Level School at CCS, please get in touch with the CCS Admissions Office at admissions@clarksvillechristianschool.org or call 931.647.8180.