APSU’s Taylin Segree to Compete in USATF U20 Championships in Eugene

Eugene, OR – Austin Peay State University (APSU) track and field freshman Taylin Segree will represent the Governors at the USATF U20 Outdoor Championships, June 19th-20th, at Oregon’s Hayward Field.

Segree is the second player in program history to qualify for the USATF U20 Championships, and the first since Austin Peay State University Hall of Famer Breigh Jones in 2014. Segree earned her qualification in the 400-meter dash at the 2025 Atlantic Sun Conference Outdoor Track and Field Championships last month.

One of Segree’s three silver medals during the ASUN Championships came in the 400-meter dash, where she also set a personal best in the preliminary round of the event.

The La Vergne, Tennessee native will begin her stay in Eugene as one of 16 athletes competing in the 400-meter dash’s preliminary round at 5:36pm (CT). The top nine individuals then qualify for Friday’s 7:46pm (CT) finals.

In order for an athlete to be eligible for the USATF U20 Championships, they must have met the published entry standards published by the organization, be between 14 and 20-years old in 2025, and be a citizen of the United States of America.

The Championships will be live-streamed on USATF.tv at the link atop this article.

