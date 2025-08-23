87.3 F
Clarksville
Saturday, August 23, 2025
Education

City of Clarksville Honors APSU Students for Contributions in 2024 Volunteer Tax Season

By News Staff
Dr. Jennifer Thayer, associate professor of accounting, works with Austin Peay State University students in her ACCT 4311 - Tax Practicum class. (Sean McCully, APSU)
Austin Peay State University - APSUClarksville, TN – Students in the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) service-learning course, led by Dr. Jennifer Thayer, continue to make an impact in the community.

In a recent announcement from the city of Clarksville, Austin Peay State University (APSU) students were recognized for contributing the following results during the 2024 tax season:

  • 255 returns completed
  • $63,750 total tax prep fees saved
  • $433,403 refunds back to the community
  • $154,551 earned income tax credits
  • $82,855 in child tax credit
  • $71,034 in additional child tax credit
  • $28,394 in education tax credit

“Our long-standing partnership with the United Way has been essential to the program’s success,” Thayer said. “Working alongside the United Way gives our students the opportunity to make a real difference by offering trustworthy, accessible tax help to people in our community who truly need it. VITA isn’t just a service opportunity; it’s a bridge between education, community, and purpose that transforms both the students and the lives they touch.”

Read the city of Clarksville’s full announcement at https://bit.ly/462vRaz.

