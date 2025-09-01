Austin Peay State University to Showcase Education Opportunities at Aspiring Teachers Day

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) Eriksson College of Education will host its inaugural Aspiring Teachers Day on October 2nd, 2025 from 8:30am-11:30am giving high school juniors and seniors a firsthand look at opportunities available through the university.

The free event is open to students who are currently enrolled in a Teaching as a Profession (TAP) program in their school district and will feature hands-on demonstrations, interactive sessions, and more.

“This event allows the College of Education to showcase what we can offer these potential students,” said Kevin Fee, coordinator of teacher licensure at APSU. “They’ll get to see a classroom activity by two of our professors, interact with the VR equipment in our Furniture Connection Ed Tech Studio, visit the Jack Hunt STEM Center, and meet with our Student Tennessee Education Association chapter.”

Attendees will also participate in breakout sessions to learn more about the college’s resources, including the Center for Rural Education and the Grow Your Own Teacher Residency.

High school teachers interested in bringing their TAP classes are asked to RSVP by September 5th by emailing Fee at feek@apsu.edu. All participating students will receive APSU swag, a campus tour, and free lunch at the university’s dining hall.