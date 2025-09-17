63.6 F
Clarksville Police Identify Three Victims in Idlewood Drive Death Investigation

Clarksville Police

Clarksville Police Department (CPD)Clarksville, TN – On September 16th, 2025, at 1:38pm, the Clarksville Police Department (CPD) responded to a residence at 625 Idlewood Drive after receiving a 911 call reporting that three individuals inside were deceased.

The victims have been identified as 75-year-old Scott Powers, 74-year-old Kathryn Powers, and 48-year-old Michael Powers. Next of kin has been notified.

Detectives with the CPD Special Operations Homicide Unit, along with members of the Crime Scene Unit, responded and processed the scene. This remains an active and ongoing investigation; however, investigators have stated that based on the evidence, they do not believe there is any threat to the public.

No additional information is available for release at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to please get in touch with CPD Detective Goble at 931.648.0656, ext. 5323.

To remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward call the Clarksville Montgomery County Crime Stoppers Tipline 931.645.8477, or go online and submit a tip at P3tips.com/591.

