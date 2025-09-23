APSU Volleyball Secures 3-0 Road Win Over Tennessee State

Nashville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) volleyball team closed out the nonconference season with a 3-0 victory at Tennessee State, Tuesday, at Kean Hall.

Austin Peay State University took an early lead, going up 7-2 on Tennessee State. The Tigers cut their deficit to one at 8-7, forcing a Governor timeout. The two teams traded points, but the Governors extended their lead to 16-12 with a kill by Sianna Dykes and an ace by Addi Hutlquist. The APSU Govs led by as many as seven as they took the 25-18 first set win.

Tennessee State took control of the second set quickly, up 11-4. The APSU Govs went on an 8-1 run to take the lead at 12-11 with an ace by Brooklynn Merrell. The two teams saw two more ties, with the final tie of the set at 13. The Govs ended the set with a 13-5 run to take the 25-18 second set win.

Austin Peay State University continued their momentum into the start of the first set, going up 15-7 and forcing a Tennessee State timeout. The Governors only allowed the Tigers four more points in the third set as they took the 25-11.

Match Points

Taly Cloyd paced the Govs with 10 kills.

Brooklynn Merrell had 15 assists, a career-high.

Merrell led the team with four aces.

Reagan Anderson led with 16 digs.

The Governors’ .325 hitting percentage was the highest of the season and the highest since their .363 at Queens, October 29th, 2022.

