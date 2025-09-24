‘VILLE Stage Brings Back Fan Favorites, New Acts for Artsville 2025 in Downtown Clarksville

Clarksville, TN – Ladies and Gentlemen, for the fourth year running ‘Ville: a Rock & Roll Magazine has its own stage at Artsville! Artsville is the brainchild of Maria Charms-Haycraft from Downtown Clarksville’s Artlink. This will be their fifth Artsville.

I can remember being three issues into our fledgling publication when I was contacted by a representative from the Artsville fest (Morgan Theis) to help with rounding up a few acts for a stage at their art festival in early October of 2022. It was their second year producing the event that basically took over the downtown area for the day.

We booked a few acts for them, including Ian Cargill. The other bands were Easton Parc, Yucks, and Caleb Lake, interspersed with other acts booked that day. It was a great show, and the following year, they let us have the stage again, with the whole day dedicated to ‘VILLE provided bands.

Our second year was exciting as well, having the day to put on bands that had been featured over 2023 in our rag. Brit Dewey and the Struggle Bus, Captain Molasses, Toxic Patterns, Lillicat, and Dadbop wowed the crowds on the stage on Strawberry Alley.

Caleb Lake and his amazing voice took the stage again that year, as well as year three! At the end of the day, we were again offered to come back the next year.

So we planned all year and came back swinging with 2024 faves Beebs Got Soul, Lucian Greene, Jun Espinosa, and Jay Ammo. Saved by the Music played a set of spot-on 90’s covers. Brit’s Struggle Bus joined us again as well as Josie Music Award Nominee, you guessed it, Caleb Lake. And having a band drop out last minute, my band, Lowdown, also got to crank out some tunes!

2025 is set to be another killer! The list of names has changed a little, but bringing back some heavy hitters. Jay Ammo, coming fresh off this season of NBC’s The Voice and he’s also done some live performances and television shows in his home country of Guyana. Musician, filmmaker, and podcaster, Jun Espinosa is back to treat the crowd to a great set.

As busy as these two have been, I feel blessed to have them on our stage this year. Saved by the Music will also be back; these guys bring the ’90s back hard. You’ll feel teleported to a much happier and grungier time… Not to be missed!.

One of our favorites from this year is Waxheart. We have given so much attention to this band and their art-driven hard rock with gorgeous melodies. Honestly, every time this band steps on stage, it’s better than the time before! Absolute magic.

Another newcomer to, not only Artsville’s ‘Ville stage, but to our scene in general is Mollihart. This is a duo of sisters from Alabama who have played Clarksville’s July 4th fireworks show and also Tour De Ville on the Wicked Good stage. They bring a sweet blend of singer-songwriter intimacy and alternative country, reflective of their Alabama roots.

Another group we’ve had the pleasure of getting to know this year is The 1980. Garrett Seay and J.J. Hankins have been writing songs and performing around the area for many years.

They met in the second grade and knew then that they were headed for musical greatness. They often perform as a duo, but this show will be a full band, featuring John Pearson on bass and a surprise drummer!

Singer-songwriter, Brit Dewey, will be opening the show as a solo act; her songwriting talent is matched by her profound vocal and instrumental abilities!

We’ll be back on First Avenue and Strawberry Alley for Artsville Fest 2025 at 11:00am Saturday, October 4th! And I’ll see if I can get Caleb Lake to come out and play for us for the fourth year!

Artsville will also have tons of excitement going on all around downtown. On the commons, more live performances, dancers, singers, as well as food vendors, merch booths and um, oh yeah…ART!!

A local talent competition will be happening, and a full day of family-friendly fun with so many artists and just the best and most colorful vibe anywhere!

James Cargill – villemagazine@gmail.com