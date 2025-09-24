Clarksville Gas and Water Department reschedules Water Valve Maintenance for Riverside Drive to Thursday, September 25th

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Gas and Water Department (CGW) has rescheduled water valve maintenance on Riverside Drive. The work, originally planned for Tuesday, September 23rd at 10:00pm, will now take place on Thursday, September 25th, 2025, at 10:00pm.

Utility crews will turn off water service on Riverside Drive from Thomas Street to Dortch Street and at 681 Spring Street while work is underway. Low water pressure may also affect residents on connecting streets and roads near the project area.

Water service is expected to be restored by approximately 4 :00am on Friday, September 26th.

The maintenance is in preparation for a future water valve replacement project, which will be announced at a later date through normal channels. For updates on planned utility construction work, please visit the Clarksville Gas and Water Department website at www.ClarksvilleGW.com.

