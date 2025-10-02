Clarksville Police Clarify Details in University Avenue Shooting, Confirm Single Victim

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department has issued an updated statement regarding a shooting that occurred late Wednesday night near the intersection of Main Street and University Avenue.

Initial reports indicated that two individuals — one male and one female — had been injured in the incident. However, CPD now confirms that there was only one victim, an adult male. The earlier information about a female victim was determined to be incorrect as the investigation progressed.

Officers responded to the scene at approximately 10:00pm after receiving reports of a shooting already in progress. Upon arrival, they located the injured male, who was transported to Tennova Healthcare. His current condition has not been released.

A heavy police presence remained in the area throughout the night as detectives and officers continued to gather evidence and interview potential witnesses. The CPD says the investigation is still active and ongoing, and additional details will be shared as they become available.

Authorities are urging anyone who may have witnessed the altercation or has information related to the shooting to come forward. Witnesses are asked to call 911 immediately.