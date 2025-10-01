71.5 F
Clarksville
Thursday, October 2, 2025
HomeNewsClarksville Police Investigate Double Shooting on Main Street Near University Avenue
News

Clarksville Police Investigate Double Shooting on Main Street Near University Avenue

News Staff
By News Staff
Clarksville Police

Clarksville Police Department (CPD)Clarksville, TN – At approximately 10:00pm, the Clarksville Police Department (CPD) responded to a shooting that had already occurred in the area of Main Street and University Avenue.

Officers located one female and one male with gunshot wounds. They have been transported to Tennova Healthcare, and their status is currently unavailable.

Several CPD officers are on scene, and this remains an active and ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information or who may have witnessed the altercation is asked to call 911 immediately.

Previous article
Clarksville Police Arrest Zyaire D. Northington in Ringgold Road Murder Case
News Staff
News Staffhttp://www.clarksvilleonline.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Articles

EDITOR PICKS

UPCOMING EVENTS

POPULAR CATEGORIES

ABOUT US

Clarksville Online is a digital newspaper for the Clarksville-Montgomery County area. Clarksville Online provides the latest news, sports and entertainment information. For Clarksville News now it's Clarksville Online. The Voice of Clarksville Tennessee.

Contact us: contactus@clarksvilleonline.com

FOLLOW US

©2025 Clarksville Online

Clarksville Online - Clarksville News, Sports, Events and Information