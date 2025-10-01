Clarksville Police Investigate Double Shooting on Main Street Near University Avenue

Clarksville, TN – At approximately 10:00pm, the Clarksville Police Department (CPD) responded to a shooting that had already occurred in the area of Main Street and University Avenue.

Officers located one female and one male with gunshot wounds. They have been transported to Tennova Healthcare, and their status is currently unavailable.

Several CPD officers are on scene, and this remains an active and ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information or who may have witnessed the altercation is asked to call 911 immediately.