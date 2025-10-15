Austin Peay State University Music Department Presents Free Performance by Harnsberger/Jones Duo on October 27th

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) Department of Music, with support from the Center of Excellence for the Creative Arts, will host The Harnsberger/Jones Duo for a free public concert on October 27th, 2025, at 7:30pm in the Mabry Concert Hall.

Hosted by Dr. Andrew Richardson, assistant professor of percussion, the concert is meant to highlight the expressive depth of the marimba. With musical selections specifically tailored to and written by The Harnsberger/Jones Duo, audiences will have the chance to hear new works, such as Promises Broken by Andy Silverman, and Harnsberger/Jones Duo classics like In the Midst of Darkness by Andy Harnsberger.

About the Artists

Praised by Percussive Notes as “A Master of Musical Nuance,” Andy Harnsberger enjoys a versatile career as a performer, composer, and educator. He has performed in musical venues across North America, South America, Australia, Japan, and Europe and presents numerous solo recitals and clinics throughout the United States each year. He has been a featured solo artist and presenter multiple times at the Percussive Arts Society International Convention (PASIC). He has also appeared as a guest clinician at numerous Percussive Arts Society Days of Percussion. Harnsberger’s Signature Series mallets are available from Malletech, and he is a performing artist and clinician for Malletech Instruments and Mallets, Remo Drumheads, Sabian Cymbals, Ltd., and Grover Pro Percussion.

Dr. Caitlin Jones is a professional percussionist who has an active career as a performer and educator. She has performed across the United States as a soloist and as a member of The Harnsberger/Jones Duo. She was recently invited to be a featured soloist in festivals in Vienna, Austria and Budapest, Hungary. In 2018, Jones was the marimba soloist for the American premiere of Roumen Boyadjieff Jr.’s Concerto for Marimba and Orchestra with the Cleveland Orchestra of Tennessee. In 2025, she performed this work with the Anderson Symphony Orchestra of Indiana. In 2020, she gave the world premiere of The Long Road for solo marimba by Andy Harnsberger and professionally recorded this work with GreenHaus Productions. In March 2025, she gave her 35th live performance of the piece. Her YouTube channel focuses on solo percussion and chamber music and has amassed over 400,000 views. Jones is currently endorsed by Malletech Instruments and Grover Pro Percussion.

For more on this event, contact Richardson at richardsona@apsu.edu . To learn about future CECA events, productions, and performances, visit https://www.apsu.edu/ceca/.

About the APSU Department of Music

The Austin Peay Department of Music hosts more than 100 performances each semester. Events take place in the 600-seat George & Sharon Mabry Concert Hall, Recital Hall in MMC 147, the Heydel Hall in the Art + Design Building, and other venues across campus and in the local community.

Performances feature APSU student and faculty soloists, chamber, and large ensembles. Performances also feature guest artists sponsored by the Center of Excellence for the Creative Arts.

About the APSU Center of Excellence for the Creative Arts

Since 1985, the Austin Peay State University Center of Excellence for the Creative Arts (CECA, or “seek-ah”) has been providing students, the Clarksville community, and the Middle Tennessee region with engaging experiences through the Art + Design, Creative Writing, Music, and Theatre & Dance programs at APSU. CECA brings as many as 85 guest artists to Clarksville each year and presents up to 100 public arts and culture events annually, including concerts, exhibitions, artist lectures, master classes, artist residencies, and more.

In addition, CECA provides the arts faculty at APSU with research opportunities to enhance their professional growth as well as numerous student scholarships each year to support APSU’s own emerging artists.