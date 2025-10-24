Clarksville Gas and Water Department reports Drane Street Water Outage and Road Closure for Fire Hydrant Replacement

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Gas and Water Department (CGW) has turned off water service on Drane Street from Marion Street to Govs Lane and has also closed this section of the road for fire hydrant replacement.

Low water pressure may affect the vicinity during the work.

Traffic will be detoured to Marion Street and Drane Street while work is underway. Motorists are asked to slow down when approaching the work zone and be alert to utility workers and their equipment or choose an alternate travel route.

The fire hydrant replacement work is anticipated to be finished, water service restored, and the road reopened by approximately 12:00am on Saturday, October 25th.