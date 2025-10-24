Austin Peay State University Soccer Travels to Bellarmine for 2025 Regular Season Finale

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) soccer team played to a scoreless draw at Eastern Kentucky on Wednesday to earn its third Atlantic Sun Conference point.

Austin Peay State University soccer returns to the Bluegrass State to face Bellarmine and conclude the 2025 regular season, starting on Saturday at 1:00pm CT at Owsley B. Frazier Stadium in Louisville, Kentucky.

Austin Peay (0-11-6, 0-6-3 ASUN) comes into Saturday’s match at Bellarmine with three points in the ASUN Gold Division, following its scoreless draw at Eastern Kentucky, Wednesday. In the match, senior Ellie Dreas led the Govs offensively after taking four shots on goal, which is the most by a Gov in a single match this season.

Bellarmine (10-5-2, 4-5-0 ASUN) comes into Saturday’s match tied for third place in the ASUN Gold Division standings with North Alabama, which also has 12 points. The Knights are coming off a 2-1 victory over Lipscomb at home and carry a lot of momentum into the weekend after taking down the first-place Bisons.

Despite the Govs being out of contention for the ASUN Championship, the Govs have a chance to keep Bellarmine out of postseason play with a win. The Knights will be looking for a win and are playing for a seeding spot to begin postseason play.

What to Know

Saturday’s match will be the fifth meeting between the Governors and the Knights.

The APSU Govs are 1-5-4 in their last 10 games on the road.

Austin Peay State University is 52-136-24 all-time on the road.

Saturday’s match marks the fifth time the APSU Govs have played on October 25th.

Austin Peay State University’s record on October 25th is 1-2-1.

The last time Austin Peay State University played on this date was at home against Eastern Illinois in 2019, where the Govs played to a 1-1 draw after going to double overtime.

The last time Austin Peay won on this date was at home against SIUE in 2015 in a 2-0 shutout.

What a Win Means

Austin Peay State University’s third win against Bellarmine.

The APSU Govs’ second win against the Knights in Louisville.

Austin Peay State University snaps a two-game win streak from Bellarmine.

Head coach Kim McGowan‘s 50th career win and 16th as head coach for the Govs.

