Clarksville Obituary: Constance “Connie” Barclay

Clarksville, TN – Constance “Connie” Barclay, born October 24th, 1946, transitioned at Centennial Medical Center in Nashville, Tennessee, on November 2nd, 2025. Born in Orville, Alabama, she was the third of eight children—six girls and two boys.

She graduated from Mount Hope High School in Mount Hope, West Virginia. While there, she participated in the Future Business Leaders of America (FBLA), demonstrating outstanding stenographic abilities. Typing at a speed of 100 words per minute and transcribing shorthand at 80 words per minute, she attracted the attention of the Department of Agriculture in Washington, D.C., which subsequently recruited her.

After leaving the Department of Agriculture, she went on to work at Thompson Publishing Company and later at Paul Hastings LLP as an executive legal assistant, where she retired in 2009 before moving to Clarksville, Tennessee.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Glen and Ethel Gore; two sisters, Claretta Brown and Rachel Lee Gore; and her beloved son, Anthony Pritchett.

Connie is survived by her husband, John (Oyinfo) Barclay; two sons, Eric Pritchett and Keith Pritchett; eight grandchildren; and sixteen great-grandchildren. She also leaves behind five siblings: Janette Mosley Cunningham, Diane Stevens, Glen Gore, Frederick Gore, and Regina Gore; as well as her beloved uncle, Laska H. Jones; a host of nephews, nieces, great-nephews, great-nieces, and countless friends.

A Celebration of Life service will be held Saturday, November 15th, 2025, at 2:00pm. The family will receive friends from 1:30pm until the time of the service.

