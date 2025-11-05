Clarksville Gas and Water Department plans Water Outage, Lane Closure for Valve Replacement on Rollow Lane

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Gas and Water Department (CGW) has planned water valve replacement work on Thursday, November 6th, 2025, at 8:00pm and will turn off water service on Rollow Lane from Rossview Road to Bainbridge Drive. Low water pressure possible for vicinity.

The northbound lane on Rollow Lane will be closed at 6:00pm from Rossview Road to Bainbridge Drive. Northbound traffic will be detoured to Rossview Road to avoid the work zone. Motorists are advised to slow down and be alert to utility workers and their equipment.

The water valve replacement work is anticipated to be finished, water service restored and the lane reopened by approximately 6:00am on Friday, November 7th.