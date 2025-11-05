Clarksville Woman Arrested After Striking Police Officer During Half Marathon Traffic Control

Clarksville, TN – On Saturday, November 1st, 2025, at approximately 8:45am, Clarksville Police Department (CPD) Sergeant Joel Gibbons was working a traffic control point to protect participants of the Clarksville Half Marathon. As runners approached the intersection of University Avenue and Franklin Street, Sgt. Gibbons stopped vehicle traffic to allow the runners to pass safely.

A motorist, identified as 22-year-old Zoie Gaines, was in a parking lot across from University Landing attempting to exit onto Franklin Street. After being instructed to stop, Gaines initially paused but then accelerated forward, striking Sgt. Gibbons, causing him to land on the hood of her vehicle. Gaines then attempted to flee the scene by putting the vehicle in reverse.

Sgt. Gibbons and Officer Robinson pursued the vehicle on foot, giving repeated commands for Gaines to stop. She eventually complied but resisted both officers as they attempted to take her into custody. During the struggle, Gaines bit Officer Robinson on the finger.

Gaines was transported to the Montgomery County Jail and charged with: Aggravated Assault Against a First Responder, Assault Against a First Responder, Evading Arrest in a Vehicle, and Resisting Arrest x2. Her bond was set at $50,000.

Both officers were treated on scene by Montgomery County EMS and did not require further medical attention.