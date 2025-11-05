BMW of Nashville Broadens Commitment to Austin Peay State University Through Expanded Veterans Initiatives

Clarksville, TN – BMW of Nashville has expanded its partnership with Austin Peay State University (APSU), increasing its investment as presenting sponsor of Veterans Week 2025 (November 3rd-8th) and broadening support across multiple university initiatives.

The enhanced partnership represents a significant corporate commitment that includes comprehensive support for military-affiliated students, alumni programming, and university advancement initiatives.

“We are incredibly grateful for BMW of Nashville’s continued commitment to our military-affiliated students and the broader veteran community,” said Kris Phillips, APSU’s vice president for Alumni, Engagement and Philanthropy. “This expanded partnership demonstrates how corporate philanthropy can create lasting impact—not just through single events, but through sustained investment in our students’ success and our community’s growth. BMW’s commitment allows us to enhance Veterans Week programming and support broader university goals for the second year in a row.”

BMW of Nashville’s gift supports both Military and Veterans Affairs programming and APSU Foundation initiatives, including enhanced Veterans Week activities, Homecoming 2025 activation, and Distinguished Alumni Awards support.

The partnership’s signature Veterans Week events demonstrate BMW’s commitment to meaningful community engagement:

The will take place on November 7th from 11:00am – 1:00pm at the Morgan University Center Plaza as part of the Veterans Week Block Party in collaboration with Beat Day & First Friday. This campus-wide celebration merges Veterans Week, Beat Day Spirit, and First Friday energy, with check-in at the MUC Plaza. Participants can enjoy free food trucks, live music, new MVA swag, and a BMW showcase in the heart of campus.

The Driven by Excellence BMW Tailgate and Governors Football Game, co-hosted with the Clarksville Area Chamber of Commerce and the Military and Veterans Affairs Division, will take place on November 8th from noon to 3:00pm at Tailgate Alley. This event will feature BMW’s newest models available for test drives, M School sweepstakes opportunities for a chance to win, and free food. The tailgate precedes the Governors football game against Central Arkansas, where active-duty military, veterans, and their families will receive free admission.

“Our partnership with Austin Peay State University represents our commitment to strategic philanthropy that creates lasting community impact,” said Curtis Snyder, regional marketing manager for BMW – Southern Region. “By investing in APSU’s veteran community and broader philanthropy initiatives, we’re supporting not just individual students but the entire region’s growth. This partnership reflects our belief that corporate responsibility means sustained engagement with the communities we serve.”

The partnership’s scope extends throughout the year, with BMW of Nashville providing luxury transportation for Distinguished Alumni Award recipients and Military Hall of Fame inductees, while supporting ongoing fundraising initiatives that benefit military-affiliated students and university philanthropy priorities.

For more information about APSU’s Veterans Week 2025 events, visit apsu.edu/mva/veterans-week.

Invest in the future at Austin Peay State University

To establish a corporate partnership, endowment, or support other fundraising initiatives, contact the APSU Division of Alumni, Engagement and Philanthropy at 931.221.7127 or give@apsu.edu.