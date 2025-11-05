Clarksville Obituary: Glenda Moore-Hutcherson

Clarksville, TN – Glenda Moore-Hutcherson passed away peacefully on November 3rd, 2025 at her home, surrounded by her loving family and lots of butterflies.

Glenda was born on January 12th, 1957 in Wayne County, Michigan to the late Dempsie Boman and Mary Smitherman.

Glenda was a retired correctional officer for the State of Tennessee, having proudly served with honor and courage at the Tennessee State Prison, Charles Bass Complex, and the Debra Johnson Rehabilitation Center. Glenda’s devotion to duty, service, and organizational skills was a shining light for those she worked with. Her image was once used by her department on a recruitment poster.

Glenda lived life to the fullest, both indoors and outdoors. She was ‘tomboyish’ in a sense that she loved landscaping, power tools, gardening, horseback riding, football, bowling, decorating and was a hobby carpenter, building many dog and cat houses for her pets. On her 25th wedding anniversary, all she wanted was a new zero turn lawn mower (which she got).

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother David Boman and her sister Tina Boman. The entire Boman family has been reunited in Heaven.

Glenda is survived by her husband of 26 years, Donald Patrick Hutcherson, her loving son Randall and daughter-in-law Samantha, her step-daughter Shelly and her husband Donnie, and grandson Alex, with other loved nieces and nephews. She held a very special love for her mother-in-law, Mary Hoskins, whom she affectionately called ‘Mother Theresa’.

For three years, Glenda faced cancer with incredible strength, but her true legacy is the love and light she brought to others. Glenda chose to live a life of meaningful acts of love and service, like Christ modeled for us.

Rest in peace, sweetheart. You fought so hard, and now it is time to rest in paradise.

‘Allow the light and healing presence of Christ to shine brightly through your lives. In that way, all who come in contact with you will discover the loving kindness of God.’ – Saint Pope John Paul II

Per Glenda’s wishes, she will be cremated with no service. The family will be having a memorial fish fry at a later date.