Austin Peay State University Hosts 31st Annual Bread and Words Event, Blending Literature and Service

Clarksville, TN – For three decades, the Monday before Thanksgiving has meant an evening of poetry, fiction, nonfiction, warm soup and community at Austin Peay State University (APSU). This year’s Bread and Words reading continues that tradition while supporting students who need it most.

The APSU Department of Languages & Literature will host the reading on November 24th from 6:00pm-8:00pm in the Morgan University Center Ballroom. The evening will begin with soups and breads made by faculty and staff. Then, students Theo Ballard, Rhianna Loy, Parker Jones, and Zi’Andria Corley, along with faculty member Dr. Taylor Emery, will perform the readings. The event will also feature a musical performance by Dr. Mickey Wadia.

A suggested donation of $5.00 is requested at the door.

Every dollar raised goes directly to the APSU Food Pantry, which provides supplemental food to APSU students facing financial hardship, homelessness, domestic violence, and other crises.

For more information about the benefit, contact the Austin Peay State University Department of Languages and Literature at emeryt@apsu.edu.