Clarksville Gas and Water Department reports Locust Road area wide Water Outage for Water Valve Replacement

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Gas and Water Department (CGW) has turned off water service on Locust Road and the surrounding areas for water valve replacement work.

The following streets and roads will be affected.

Locust Road (Sherwood Drive to Holly Circle)

Sherwood Drive (Locust Road to Lacy Lane)

Dogwood Lane (Locust Road to Gaylewood Drive)

Irene Drive

Low water pressure may also affect the vicinity during the work.

The water valve replacement work is anticipated to be finished and water service restored by approximately 5:00pm.