Austin Peay State University Women’s Basketball Secures 68-54 Road Triumph Over Chattanooga

Clarksville, TN – Jim’Miyah Branton and Anovia Sheals combined for 25 points in the Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s basketball team’s 68-54 win over Chattanooga, Thursday, at McKenzie Arena.

Austin Peay (3-1) struck first, as a layup by Anovia Sheals gave it a 9-4 lead four minutes into the first quarter. Chattanooga responded by holding Austin Peay State University scoreless until 3:06, and tied the APSU Govs at nine.

A layup by Kyra Perkins, followed by two consecutive layups by Jade Rucker, allowed the Governors to lead 16-9, but a three-pointer by Evie Bruce ended the quarter with the Govs leading by four at 16-12.

The Mocs quickly cut their deficit to one at 18-17 with a three-pointer by Kalifa Ford just two minutes into the second quarter. The two teams traded shots, as a layup by Jim’Miyah Branton extended the Govs’ lead to 28-21 into the second quarter media timeout. The Governors held the Mocs scoreless from 5:48-0:23, as a free throw by Ford ended the half with the Govs leading 34-22.

Chattanooga battled back from its early deficit, as a three-pointer by Ava Card tied the game at 36 with six minutes remaining in the third quarter. A quick 5-0 run by the Govs, including a layup by Branton and a three-pointer by Rucker, gave the Govs a 44-36 lead. The Mocs got within six at 46-40 with free throws by Falon Bedke, as a free throw by Maeva Fotsa ended the third quarter with the Govs leading 47-40.

The Mocs would get as close as seven at 49-42 with free throws by Gianna Corbitt. Austin Peay went on an 8-0 run to lead 57-42, as a three-pointer by Sarah Owona cut the Mocs’ deficit to 57-45 with just four and a half minutes remaining. A jumper by Corbitt got the Mocs within 10 at 59-59, but a three-pointer by Ines Gnahore made it a 13-point game with just one minute remaining. Owona’s three-pointer would get the Mocs as close as 64-54, but free throws by Branton and a layup by Gnahore ended the game, giving the Govs the 68-54 road win.

The Difference

Rebounding. The Governors outrebounded the Mocs 32-19. 24 of the APSU’s rebounds were defensive.

Inside The Box Score

Jim’Miyah Branton paced the Govs with 14 points. Anovia Sheals had 11.

Maeva Fotsa led with six rebounds.

Branton had three assists and two blocks.

Mya Williams and Ines Gnahore had two steals each.

The Governors outscored the Mocs 34-18 in the paint, 10-8 on second chances, 14-5 on fast breaks, and 33-15 from the bench.

The APSU Govs went 12-for-15 from the free-throw line; their most efficient showing of the season.

Follow The APSU Govs

Next Up For APSU Women’s Basketball

The Austin Peay State University women’s basketball team is back in action on Sunday with a 2:00pm game at Southern Illinois.